Green Party to hold plastic waste awareness event

PUBLISHED: 09:12 28 December 2018

As part of its ongoing work to highlight the amount of unnecessary plastic waste created throughout the year, the Norwich Green Party are holding a plastic awareness event. Picture: Nick Butcher

Christmas is a time for giving, sharing and having fun but amongst all the extra festive food and presents there can be also be a lot of non-recyclable plastic packaging.

Now, in a bid to highlight the amount of unnecessary plastic waste created at Christmas and throughout the year, the Norwich Green Party are holding a plastic awareness event.

Taking place in St Peter’s church hall in Jessopp Road from 1-4pm on Friday, December 28, the event will feature poster making, examples of the best and worst pieces of packaging and decoration making.

Denise Carlo, Green Party City Councillor said: “Most people are now aware of the environmental damage our increasing use of plastic and its careless disposal is causing. Initiatives such as this increase our awareness of what needs to be done and we can all help by cutting down the amount of plastic we buy and by recycling more.”

