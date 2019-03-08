Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school
Gallery

The Norwich artist shaping the design industry for major brands including Adidas and Michael Kors

PUBLISHED: 10:52 27 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:56 27 March 2019

Freelance graphic designer Sophie Moates, from Norwich, has created collage artwork for big brands including Adidas (pictured). Picture: Sophie Moates

Freelance graphic designer Sophie Moates, from Norwich, has created collage artwork for big brands including Adidas (pictured). Picture: Sophie Moates

Sophie Moates

With an impressive client list including big household names Adidas and Michael Kors, 22-year-old Sophie Moates is part of a new generation of artists shaping the design industry.

Norwich graphic designer and YouTube star Sophie Moates. Picture: Neil DidsburyNorwich graphic designer and YouTube star Sophie Moates. Picture: Neil Didsbury

The Norwich University of the Arts (NUA) graduate mixes a blend of hand-cut collage and graphic design to create mind-boggling and dreamlike artwork for major brands, magazines and music bands and artists.

“I have created collage artwork for brands such as Adidas, creating window displays for their stores and social media,” she said. “[And] Michael Kors creating artwork for their graffiti collection.

“For Adobe I created a digital collage piece for their Adobe Stock brand and London Show.

“My style is all about hand cut and handmade processes using images from books and magazines, often from charity shops.

“I love creating surreal pieces that evoke different feelings and meanings from each different person who may view it.”

The freelance graphic designer graduated from NUA in 2017 with a degree in Design for Publishing and her artwork has been displayed in galleries in Norwich, Edinburgh and Madrid.

“‘Mindless’ was one of the first collages I ever made so it holds a super special place for me,” she said. “It was featured on the website Redbubble and this was the first time my collage work had been recognised in an article.

“Two of my favourite collages which I have created has to be ‘Monumental Discussion’ and ‘The Pack’, they are two that just worked perfectly with how I imagined them.

Freelance graphic designer Sophie Moates, from Norwich, has created collage artwork for big brands including fashion designer Michael Kors (pictured). Picture: Sophie MoatesFreelance graphic designer Sophie Moates, from Norwich, has created collage artwork for big brands including fashion designer Michael Kors (pictured). Picture: Sophie Moates

“Having the images merge together so seamlessly is a dream with collage art, as sometimes you may have an idea but can’t find the images to fulfil it, but those two collages came to life with the perfect combination of images.”

Sophie also incorporates her artistic skills in another creative venture - ASMR videos.

She is the latest YouTuber making noise on the ASMR scene, with thousands of followers tuning in to watch videos of her whispering and tapping objects in order to feel relaxed and fall asleep.

The full-time YouTuber has more than 100,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel ASMRplanet, with her most popular video - of her delicately applying make-up on a doll’s head - racking up 5.9m views.

NUA graduate Sophie Moates, 22, a freelance graphic designer from Norwich, has had her work displayed in art galleries. Pictured is The Pack. Picture: Sophie MoatesNUA graduate Sophie Moates, 22, a freelance graphic designer from Norwich, has had her work displayed in art galleries. Pictured is The Pack. Picture: Sophie Moates

MORE: Norwich YouTuber becomes internet sensation from ASMR whispering videos

She said: “I am really enjoying merging my video-making with my artwork and that is a main focus for me at the moment.

“My YouTube channel ASMRplanet allows me the opportunity to experiment with art processes in new and exciting ways.”

NUA graduate Sophie Moates, 22, a freelance graphic designer from Norwich, has had her work displayed in art galleries. Pictured is Monumental Discussion. Picture: Sophie MoatesNUA graduate Sophie Moates, 22, a freelance graphic designer from Norwich, has had her work displayed in art galleries. Pictured is Monumental Discussion. Picture: Sophie Moates

Freelance graphic designer Sophie Moates, from Norwich, has created collage artwork for big brands. Her work has been displayed in galleries in Norwich, Edinburgh and Madrid. Picture: Sophie MoatesFreelance graphic designer Sophie Moates, from Norwich, has created collage artwork for big brands. Her work has been displayed in galleries in Norwich, Edinburgh and Madrid. Picture: Sophie Moates

Norwich Youtube star Sophie Moates uses many different objects and soft whispering to create a relaxing feel to her videos. Picture: YouTubeNorwich Youtube star Sophie Moates uses many different objects and soft whispering to create a relaxing feel to her videos. Picture: YouTube

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Major resurfacing work will mean road closures in Norfolk town

Road resurfacing work is set to take place in Ingham Road, Stalham. Picture: Google Street Maps

Two arrested after £1m cannabis factory found in small village

Two men have been charged in connection with 800 cannabis plants found at industrial premises at Redgrave, near Diss. Picture: Suffolk Police

Hike in parking fines at seaside beauty spot as summer restrictions kick in

A flurry of parking tickets has been issued in Winterton as summer restrictions kick in Picture: Archant

You’re killing people: how I was carted out of county just for treatment

Columnist Steven Downes, who was sent out of county by the NSFT. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Emergency services called after crash involving van

Emergency services were called to crash involving a van in Wymondham. Pic: JP Asher.

Most Read

Referee maimed for life in brutal attack by goalkeeper

Aaron Wick leaving court after admitting a wounding charge Picture: Archant

Two arrested after £1m cannabis factory found in small village

Two men have been charged in connection with 800 cannabis plants found at industrial premises at Redgrave, near Diss. Picture: Suffolk Police

Fans barricaded violent goalkeeper in dressing room after referee assault

Aaron Wick, 36, of Staithe Street, Wells, admitted wounding and inflicting grievous bodily harm. Picture; Matthew Usher

Family’s heartache after 18-month-old daughter killed by electrical wire

Jessica Lacey Duggan was found dead in her cot after being caught in a baby monitor cord. Pictures: Supplied by Jason Duggan/Archant Library

See how this derelict Norfolk cattle shed was turned into a £1.2m holiday let

Before the transformation: The Cattle Shed. Pic: SALT. www.saltnorfolk.co.uk

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Hike in parking fines at seaside beauty spot as summer restrictions kick in

A flurry of parking tickets has been issued in Winterton as summer restrictions kick in Picture: Archant

Dramatic photos capture car fire near Norwich

A car was on fire on Lodge Lane in Old Catton, near Norwich. Photo: Submitted

Ten Bells up for sale amid fears for pub’s future

The Ten Bells pub in St Benedicts Street is up for sale. Picture: Archant

Car flips onto roof after smashing through fence at social club

A Vauxhall Corsa ended up on its roof after it crashed through Water Lane Playing Fields' fence in Hemsby. Picture: Submitted

‘Chataholic’ hairdresser swaps stories for silence to help homeless people

Dereham Hairdresser, Jane Rice-Smith is doing a sponsored silence for The St Martins HousingTrust, homeless charity. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists