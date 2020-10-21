Search

People asked for their views on how they travel around the coast

PUBLISHED: 11:29 21 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:45 21 October 2020

The Norfolk Coast Partnership is reviewing the area of outstanding natural beautys transport strategy by researching how people get to and around the north Norfolk Coast. Picture: Countryside Agency / Andy Tryner

An organisation which works to protect and champion the North Norfolk Coast is encouraging people to take part in a survey asking them how they travel around the area.

The Norfolk Coast Partnership is reviewing the area of outstanding natural beauty’s transport strategy by researching how people get to and around the north Norfolk Coast.

More than 800 people have already taken part in the project, giving their views on everything from walking and cycling to car parking and public transport.

Helen Timson, the project officer, said: “The survey has been tremendously popular so far and we are grateful to all those who have participated. We want to hear from visitors to the area and local people about their travel and transport experiences. We are aiming to record issues and opportunities to build a strategy which works for the future.”

The 10-minute online survey can be found via: https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/NorfolkCoastAONBTransportSurvey/

Every person who takes part will be entered into a prize draw.

