Mango, raspberries and soda bread - the new Norwich City themed ale coming to Norfolk pubs

PUBLISHED: 10:45 14 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:45 14 April 2019

Brewer Bruce Ash from The Norfolk Brewhouse with the ingredients for the new Norwich City themed ale Up Up Up. Picture: Supplied by David Holliday

With just a few games left for Norwich City to seal a spectacular promotion to the Premier League, one Norfolk business has done their bit to help push the team over the line.

The Norfolk Brewhouse, based in Hindringham, between Fakenham and Wells, has created a new Norwich City themed ale called Up Up Up. Picture: Supplied by David HollidayThe Norfolk Brewhouse, based in Hindringham, between Fakenham and Wells, has created a new Norwich City themed ale called Up Up Up. Picture: Supplied by David Holliday

The Norfolk Brewhouse, based in Hindringham, between Fakenham and Wells, has created a new ale called Up Up Up, which includes ingredients from all the countries that members of the squad are from.

Germany forms the starting point of the brew, which is based on a Dortmunder lager, the city Daniel Farke managed before coming to Norwich.

The ale uses Pilsner and Munich malt, representing the German players that make up his squad, along with more unusual ingredients - including Cuban mango, Bosnian raspberries and Irish soda bread.

It will be available on tap in pubs around Norfolk on selected days, with Friday, April 19 likely to be the first opportunity to try it.

Raspberries will be included in the beer. Photo: Olga Zemlyakova/Getty Images/HemeraRaspberries will be included in the beer. Photo: Olga Zemlyakova/Getty Images/Hemera

Co-founder of The Norfolk Brewhouse, David Holliday, said: “The Canaries are not over the line yet but we wanted to brew a beer to bring some cheer and reflect the mood that the football club has brought to Norfolk and the city this year.

“We wanted to match the right mix of ingredients as Daniel Farke has done with his squad, blending together little touches from across the world, and Norfolk of course, to achieve a winning combination.

“There’s a few Norwich City fans in the brewery and they were all getting really excited and we thought, what can we do?

“They have just created a really positive atmosphere and good mood around the county.”

Daniel Farke. Photo: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images LtdDaniel Farke. Photo: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

More malts have been added to the ale, which blends the Dortmunder pale lager style into a light amber ale.

Scottish oats are included for midfielder Kenny McLean, while rye has also been used, a popular baking ingredient in striker Teemu Pukki’s home country of Finland.

The malt used is from Crisp Malt, near Fakenham, a nod to Todd Cantwell, who is from the nearby town of Dereham.

And the hops are from Germany, celebrating the influence of Christoph Zimmermann, Marco Stiepermann and others in City’s success this season.

Todd Cantwell. Photo: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images LtdTodd Cantwell. Photo: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Swiss chocolate, Argentinian oranges, Cuban mango, Bosnian raspberries, Dutch pears, a Dutch stroopwafel and even a slice of Irish soda bread have been added to complete the ale.

The beer is being sent out to pubs on Tuesday, April 16 and will also be available for the Canaries’ last home game on April 27.

