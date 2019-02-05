Brewer to roll a barrel of beer 200km from rural Norfolk to London

Head brewer, Bruce Ash (left) and Co-founder of the Norfolk Brewhouse, David Holliday (right) proudly sporting their 'on the ball' pants, promoting awareness of testicular cancer, ahead of their charity barrell roll. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Archant

Rolling out the barrel is said to be a “barrel of fun”.

But one Norfolk brewer is likely to disagree – for he is planning to roll a 50kg barrel from his HQ at Hindringham to London.

David Holliday from Norfolk Brewhouse is preparing to make a big push in raising awareness for testicular cancer in memory of Norwich man Fred Riseborough, whose life was cut short by the disease.

He will roll the barrel of beer from the Hindringham base, 200km to St Bartholomew’s Hospital in London.

Mr Riseborough died, aged 24, of germ cell cancer, which causes testicular cancer, but in his case it grew in his chest cavity. Just seven months after his diagnosis, on May 1 2018, he died as his lungs could not cope with pneumonia.

Fred Riseborough who died of cancer last year. Picture: Riseborough Family Fred Riseborough who died of cancer last year. Picture: Riseborough Family

Mr Holliday said: “It all started when I rather casually quipped on social media that if we won the public vote for East of England Co-Op’s Producer of the Year award that I would push a barrel of Fred’s Check down to the oncology team at St Bart’s.”

People started to offer help so he decided to commit to carrying out the challenge, regardless of the outcome of the vote.

Fred’s Check is an ale created in memory of the former Hellesdon High student by the brewery, his family and friends with the hope of raising awareness of testicular cancer with the It’s On The Ball testicular cancer charity (IOTB).

Plans are now under way for a 10-day trip in March 2020.

Mr Holliday, who founded the brewery in 2011, said: “There is an awful lot of planning. For starters choosing a route which is safe to push the barrel along. I’m not sure the authorities will be keen to see me pushing a barrel beer along the M11 – so the 201km is likely to become considerably longer.”

Part of the planning will also involve raising awareness of testicular cancer by calling in to schools and sports clubs to chat about the killer disease.

Mr Holliday is keen to hear from anyone who may be willing to help in the planning and taking part in the challenge.

He said: “There is so much to do. Knowing where to start is the first hurdle, so if anyone did want to help, either in pushing, providing support, helping with overnight stays or anything really, then do get in touch.”

The brewery has approached North Norfolk MP Norman Lamb to ask if it would be possible to raise a glass of Fred’s Check Tobi’s Tipple in Westminster.