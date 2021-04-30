Published: 6:00 AM April 30, 2021

The latest episode of The New Normal, the news, politics and current affairs podcast from Archant is here.

This week they discuss Boris Johnson's various ongoing controversies, Arlene Foster's defenestration as DUP leader and Northern Ireland's first minister and the UK government slashing its funding to the UN's global family planning programme.





Election agent William Cooper explains what election agents actually do ahead of next week's Super Thursday polls, while Gareth Wild tells of how he became a global sensation by spending six years parking his car in every spot of the Bromley Sainsbury's car park.



And the team share more tips for the best in culture to get you through what remains of lockdown.

