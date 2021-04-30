News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

The New Normal podcast: Flat bills, election agents and a car park odyssey

Author Picture Icon

Matt Withers

Published: 6:00 AM April 30, 2021   
The New Normal podcast logo

The New Normal is Archant's news and politics podcast - Credit: Archant

The latest episode of The New Normal, the news, politics and current affairs podcast from Archant is here.

This week they discuss Boris Johnson's various ongoing controversies, Arlene Foster's defenestration as DUP leader and Northern Ireland's first minister and the UK government slashing its funding to the UN's global family planning programme.



Election agent William Cooper explains what election agents actually do ahead of next week's Super Thursday polls, while Gareth Wild tells of how he became a global sensation by spending six years parking his car in every spot of the Bromley Sainsbury's car park.

And the team share more tips for the best in culture to get you through what remains of lockdown.

The New Normal is available by heading to https://www.podfollow.com/thenewnormal or by searching for The New Normal in Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you find your podcasts.

You may also want to watch:

Podcast
United Kingdom

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Rachel Burrows and Kevin Prewitt, from Lowestoft

Ipswich Crown Court

'Sadistic' couple jailed for campaign of abuse against children

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Mark Eldridge, owner of the Massingham Stores, Post Office, and Cartshed Tearoom in Great Massingham

Video

'It's the people' - The secret to the most sought after village in Norfolk

Abigail Nicholson

Author Picture Icon
Mundford Road, Thetford, Norfolk

Buy a petrol station for £3.25m

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Chloe Brockett, Chloe Meadows and Courtney Green (inset) were filming with other members of the TOWIE cast in Cromer

The Only Way is Essex cast spotted filming in Norfolk

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus