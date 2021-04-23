The New Normal podcast: Super League and Super Thursday

Published: 6:00 AM April 23, 2021

The latest episode of The New Normal, the news, politics and current affairs podcast from Archant is here.

Richard Porritt, Cash Boyle and Matt Withers return to bring you the week’s news, politics, gags, gaffes and guests.

This week they discuss the short-lived European Super League, Boris Johnson's textual intercourse with James Dyson and the conviction of Derek Chauvin for the killing of George Floyd.





Geri Scott, Westminster correspondent for the Yorkshire Post, looks ahead to next month's English council and mayoral elections, and says goodbye to the government briefings that never were.



And the team share tips for the best in culture to get you through what remains of lockdown.

The New Normal is available by heading to https://www.podfollow.com/thenewnormal or by searching for The New Normal in Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you find your podcasts.