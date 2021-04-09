This week's The New Normal podcast: Pubs, FIFA and Northern Ireland

Published: 6:00 AM April 9, 2021

The New Normal is Archant's news and politics podcast - Credit: Archant

The latest episode of The New Normal, the news, politics and current affairs podcast from Archant is here.

Matt Withers and Cash Boyle return to bring you the week’s news, politics, gags, gaffes and guests.

This week they discuss the vaccine roll-out, public confidence and the reopening of pubs with holidaying host Richard Porritt and Abbie Carter from Norwich's Last Pub Standing.





Laura McAllister, professor of public policy at Cardiff University's School of Law and Politics and former Wales football captain, explains why she's standing for FIFA Council and what to expect from next month's Senedd election.



And the team examine Northern Ireland's riots and why they're being largely ignored by the British media.

The New Normal is available by heading to https://www.podfollow.com/thenewnormal or by searching for The New Normal in Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you find your podcasts.