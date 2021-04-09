News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

This week's The New Normal podcast: Pubs, FIFA and Northern Ireland

Author Picture Icon

Matt Withers

Published: 6:00 AM April 9, 2021   
The New Normal logo

The New Normal is Archant's news and politics podcast - Credit: Archant

The latest episode of The New Normal, the news, politics and current affairs podcast from Archant is here.

Matt Withers and Cash Boyle return to bring you the week’s news, politics, gags, gaffes and guests.

This week they discuss the vaccine roll-out, public confidence and the reopening of pubs with holidaying host Richard Porritt and Abbie Carter from Norwich's Last Pub Standing.



Laura McAllister, professor of public policy at Cardiff University's School of Law and Politics and former Wales football captain, explains why she's standing for FIFA Council and what to expect from next month's Senedd election.

And the team examine Northern Ireland's riots and why they're being largely ignored by the British media.

The New Normal is available by heading to https://www.podfollow.com/thenewnormal or by searching for The New Normal in Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you find your podcasts.

You may also want to watch:

Podcast

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Emergency services at scene of incident in Norwich city centre.

Updated

Woman dies after fall from multi-storey car park

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Dereham market place. Picture: Ian Burt

Breckland District Council

Group slams 'dreadful' town market place and demands overhaul

Abigail Nicholson

Author Picture Icon
A rough outline of the proposed development site for 240 houses and a LIDL supermarket south of Link

Bid for 240 new homes, Lidl store and 60-bed housing with care scheme

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
A formal photograph of Juris Zarins, former headteacher of Avenue Middle School, who has died

Obituary

Tributes paid to popular Norwich headteacher

Stacia Briggs

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus