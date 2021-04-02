This week's The New Normal podcast: A year of Keir

Published: 6:00 AM April 2, 2021

The latest episode of The New Normal, the news, politics and current affairs podcast from Archant is here.

Matt Withers and Cash Boyle return to bring you the week’s news, politics, gags, gaffes and guests.



This week they discuss Freedom Monday and its ensuing litterbug frenzy, and look back on Keir Starmer's first year as leader of the Labour Party.





Teenage podcasters Charlie Gordon and Jonah Howe tell just how they've managed to coax some of the country's leading historians into appearing on their show, while Richard Porritt dials in from a rowing trip to explain why much of the media is ignoring Jennifer Arcuri's allegations about the PM's indiscretions.

The New Normal is available by heading to https://www.podfollow.com/thenewnormal or by searching for The New Normal in Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you find your podcasts.