This week's The New Normal podcast: looking ahead to Super Thursday

Matt Withers

Published: 6:00 AM March 26, 2021   
The New Normal is Archant's news and politics podcast - Credit: Archant

The latest episode of The New Normal, the news, politics and current affairs podcast from Archant is here.

Richard Porritt, Cash Boyle and Matt Withers return to bring you the week’s news, politics, gags, gaffes and guests.

This week they discuss a year of lockdown, Priti Patel's latest asylum plans, whether greed is good and, for some reason, The Gap Band's 1979 funk anthem Oops Up Side Your Head.

And Conservative peer and polling expert Robert Hayward joins us to look ahead to Super Thursday - May's unprecedented day of Scottish, Welsh and local elections right across the country.

The New Normal is available by heading to https://www.podfollow.com/thenewnormal or by searching for The New Normal in Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you find your podcasts.


Podcast

