Listen to the latest episode of our new podcast, The New Normal

Matt Withers

Published: 6:00 AM March 19, 2021   
The latest episode of The New Normal, the new news, politics and current affairs podcast from Archant is here.

Richard Porritt, Cash Boyle and Matt Withers return to bring you the week’s news, politics, gags, gaffes and guests.

This week they discuss the Met's response to the Sarah Everard vigil and how it could have been handled better.



Journalist and commentator James Millar joins us to tell us what to look out for in May's Scottish Parliament election and its aftermath, while Robert Wigley, chairman of UK Finance, pops by to explain how young people born in the age of the internet are very different to previous generations.

And there are discussions of the real victim of social distancing - Wally of Where's Wally fame - and footballers with unexpected accents.

The New Normal is available by heading to https://www.podfollow.com/thenewnormal or by searching for The New Normal in Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you find your podcasts.

