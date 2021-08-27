This week's The New Normal podcast: The Generations Game
- Credit: Archant
The latest episode of The New Normal, the news, politics and current affairs podcast from Archant is here.
Richard Porritt, Cash Boyle and Matt Withers return to bring you the week’s news, politics, gags, gaffes and guests.
This week they discuss the continuing fallout of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, the risk to those left behind and the rise of the regional arm of Islamic State.
Bobby Duffy, director of The Policy Institute at King's College London, joins the team to talk about Generations, his new book exploring whether when we’re born determines our attitudes to money, sex, religion, politics and much else.
The government’s planned £20-a-week cut to universal credit is well and truly Cashed and burned.
Plus there's an announcement.
The New Normal is available by heading to https://www.podfollow.com/thenewnormal or by searching for The New Normal in Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you find your podcasts.
