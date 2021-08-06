News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
This week's The New Normal podcast: Hi to Dubai and knitfluencing

Author Picture Icon

Matt Withers

Published: 6:00 AM August 6, 2021   
The New Normal podcast logo

The New Normal is Archant's news and politics podcast - Credit: Archant

The latest episode of The New Normal, the news, politics and current affairs podcast from Archant is here.

Matt Withers and Cash Boyle return to bring you the week’s news, politics, gags, gaffes and guests.

This week they discuss the government's decision to let vaccinated holidaymakers to France, Dubai and India avoid quarantine on their return, the news UK musicians will be able to tour visa-free in 19 EU countries and why nobody seems to care about the whiff of Conservatism corruption.

Juliet Bernard of UK Hand Knitting joins us to talk about what effect Tom Daley's poolside projects have had on the pastime's reputation.

Plus the latest from the fevered mind of Dominic Cummings and why it's possible to like both football and the Olympics.

The New Normal is available by heading to https://www.podfollow.com/thenewnormal or by searching for The New Normal in Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you find your podcasts.

