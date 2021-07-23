This week's The New Normal podcast: Pings can only get better

Published: 6:00 AM July 23, 2021

The latest episode of The New Normal, the news, politics and current affairs podcast from Archant is here.

Richard Porritt, Cash Boyle and Matt Withers return to bring you the week’s news, politics, gags, gaffes and guests.

This week they discuss the pingdemic, Covid passports, rising case numbers and what it all means for the weeks and months ahead.

There's analysis of Dominic Cumming's latest TV special and the behind-closed-doors start of the Tokyo Olympics.

Plus Priti Patel's latest wheeze to treat journalists as spies, and what to do in this awful, awful heat.

