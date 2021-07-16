This week's The New Normal podcast: Flares and foreign aid

Published: 6:00 AM July 16, 2021

The latest episode of The New Normal, the news, politics and current affairs podcast from Archant is here.

Richard Porritt, Cash Boyle and Matt Withers return to bring you the week’s news, politics, gags, gaffes and guests.

This week they discuss the toxic racism that followed England's Euros final defeat, the government surviving a rebellion to pass cuts to the foreign aid budget and the impending chaos of whether we're expected to wear masks or not next week.

James Grimes, founder of anti-gambling harm campaign group The Big Step, joins the team to talk about his organisation's attempts to force a change in football’s relationship with betting.

Plus there is, of course, discussion of the man who attempted to unite a nation by putting a flare up his backside.

