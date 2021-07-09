News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
This week's The New Normal podcast: Statues, art and England's march to glory

Author Picture Icon

Matt Withers

Published: 6:00 AM July 9, 2021   
The New Normal podcast logo

The New Normal is Archant's news and politics podcast - Credit: Archant

The latest episode of The New Normal, the news, politics and current affairs podcast from Archant is here.

Richard Porritt, Cash Boyle and Matt Withers return to bring you the week's news, politics, gags, gaffes and guests.

This week they discuss Gareth Southgate's Glory Boys' unassailable march to the Euro 2020 title and Boris Johnson's determination to lift all Covid restrictions come what may.

Historian Alex von Tunzelmann joins the team to talk about her new book about the toppling of statues, Fallen Idols, while artist Ben Turnbull drops by to discuss his retrospective exhibition at London's Saatchi Gallery, American History Remix.

Plus there's analysis of Priti Patel's latest asylum overhaul plans, an unexpected Labour victory in the Batley and Spen by-election and a market stall which peddled Bert Simpson t-shirts.

The New Normal is available by heading to https://www.podfollow.com/thenewnormal or by searching for The New Normal in Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you find your podcasts.

Podcast
United Kingdom

