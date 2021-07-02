News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

This week's The New Normal podcast: Hancock's last hours

Author Picture Icon

Matt Withers

Published: 6:00 AM July 2, 2021   
The New Normal podcast logo

The New Normal is Archant's news and politics podcast - Credit: Archant

The latest episode of The New Normal, the news, politics and current affairs podcast from Archant is here.

Richard Porritt, Cash Boyle and Matt Withers return to bring you the week’s news, politics, gags, gaffes and guests.

This week they discuss Matt Hancock's resignation and Gareth Southgate's Glory Boys' unassailable march to the Euro 2020 title.

Deepa Mistry and Steve Day from campaigners BuildingSafetyCrisis.org join the team to discuss the Polluter Pays Bill, a piece of legislation aimed at tackling the cladding crisis.

And Cash and Burn turns its attention to the men who accosted England's chief medical officer and unlikely sex symbol Chris Whitty.

The New Normal is available by heading to https://www.podfollow.com/thenewnormal or by searching for The New Normal in Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you find your podcasts.

You may also want to watch:

Podcast
United Kingdom

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

County border sign at Beccles.; Norfolk - Nelson's County; Picture: James Bass

The 100 most common surnames in Norfolk – how many people share your name?

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Caita Aleluia leaving Norwich Magistrates Court.

Topless drunk woman punched police officer

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Shoppers out in force wearing masks in Norwich city centre on the first day it became mandatory for

Data

Revealed: The latest Covid rates where you live

Sarah Hussain

person
Craig Hill went missing on Monday, but has now been found.

Norfolk Live

Missing man found and 'receiving medical attention'

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus