This week's The New Normal podcast: Hancock's last hours

Published: 6:00 AM July 2, 2021

The latest episode of The New Normal, the news, politics and current affairs podcast from Archant is here.

Richard Porritt, Cash Boyle and Matt Withers return to bring you the week’s news, politics, gags, gaffes and guests.

This week they discuss Matt Hancock's resignation and Gareth Southgate's Glory Boys' unassailable march to the Euro 2020 title.

Deepa Mistry and Steve Day from campaigners BuildingSafetyCrisis.org join the team to discuss the Polluter Pays Bill, a piece of legislation aimed at tackling the cladding crisis.

And Cash and Burn turns its attention to the men who accosted England's chief medical officer and unlikely sex symbol Chris Whitty.

The New Normal is available by heading to https://www.podfollow.com/thenewnormal or by searching for The New Normal in Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you find your podcasts.