This week's The New Normal podcast: On your Marx for the Euros

Matt Withers

Published: 6:00 AM June 11, 2021   
The latest episode of The New Normal, the news, politics and current affairs podcast from Archant is here.

Richard Porritt, Cash Boyle and Matt Withers return to bring you the week’s news, politics, gags, gaffes and guests.

This week they discuss the G7 Summit in Cornwall, the removal of the Queen's portrait from an Oxford college and whether England's footballers are really taking the knee due to a 19-century German philosopher.

Plus there's the government's dodgy Covid deals, The Sun's continuing obsession with covering the coronavirus crisis through the prism of pubs and more cultural tips to get you through the weekend.

The New Normal is available by heading to https://www.podfollow.com/thenewnormal or by searching for The New Normal in Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you find your podcasts.

Podcast
United Kingdom

