This week's The New Normal podcast, with special guest Peter Tatchell

Author Picture Icon

Matt Withers

Published: 6:00 AM May 28, 2021   
The latest episode of The New Normal, the news, politics and current affairs podcast from Archant is here.

Richard Porritt, Cash Boyle and Matt Withers return to bring you the week’s news, politics, gags, gaffes and guests.

This week they discuss Dominic Cummings' marathon assault on the government's coronavirus handling and Rob Roberts, the suspended sex pest MP who has dodged a by-election.

Human rights campaigner Peter Tatchell joins the team to talk about the LGBT movement, coping with threats and his new Netflix documentary, Hating Peter Tatchell.

And there are more tips for the best in culture - including a film in an actual cinema.

The New Normal is available by heading to https://www.podfollow.com/thenewnormal or by searching for The New Normal in Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you find your podcasts.

