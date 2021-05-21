This week's The New Normal podcast: Planes, trains and automation

Published: 6:00 AM May 21, 2021

The latest episode of The New Normal, the news, politics and current affairs podcast from Archant is here.

Richard Porritt, Cash Boyle and Matt Withers return to bring you the week’s news, politics, gags, gaffes and guests.

This week they discuss the confusion over the government's traffic light system for foreign travel, the surprise return of British Rail and the prospect of a tariff-free trade deal with Australia.

Labour MP Jon Cruddas pops by to talk about the future of work, his party's fortunes and his new book The Dignity of Labour.

The team share their trips for holidaying in Britain should South Georgia prove a logistical leap too far. And there's a quiz to see whether you should be entitled to UK citizenship.

