This week's The New Normal podcast, with special guest Jackie Weaver

Matt Withers

Published: 6:00 AM May 14, 2021   
The New Normal is Archant's news and politics podcast

The latest episode of The New Normal, the news, politics and current affairs podcast from Archant is here.

Richard Porritt, Cash Boyle and Matt Withers return to bring you the week’s news, politics, gags, gaffes and guests.

This week they discuss the contents of the Queen's Speech, the aftermath of last week's election results and the EU citizens left in limbo.

Chief officer of the Cheshire Association of Local Councils turned viral video sensation and now Brits star Jackie Weaver joins the team to talk local democracy, her new podcast and whether she's heading for the Strictly dancefloor.

And there are more tips for the best in culture to get you through what remains of lockdown.

The New Normal is available by heading to https://www.podfollow.com/thenewnormal or by searching for The New Normal in Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you find your podcasts.


