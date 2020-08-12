Work gathers pace at site of new £1m park
PUBLISHED: 09:50 12 August 2020 | UPDATED: 09:50 12 August 2020
Work is gathering pace as part of a scheme to transform Britain’s most easterly point.
Further progress is being made as part of major works to develop the most easterly park in the UK.
With the work to create a new park and gateway starting at The Ness in January, a foot ramp – to connect the park to the seawall – is now being been installed.
The new park, on the site next to Birds Eye on Whapload Road in Lowestoft, continues to be regenerated after £1m was secured from the Coastal Community Fund in 2017.
It is being delivered by a partnership of Lowestoft Town Council, East Suffolk Council and Concertus Design and Property Consultants along with Blakedown Landscapes, Allen Scott Landscape Architecture, JP Chick and Immersive Solutions.
An East Suffolk Council spokesman said: “Our contractors, Blakedown Landscapes, are working hard on site and the foot ramp, which will connect the park to the seawall, is currently being installed.”
A picnic area, performance space, timber trail and play equipment – including a fun Pile Driver slide, scramble nets, swings and monkey bars – will all feature at the park.
