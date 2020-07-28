Work progressing on new £1m park

Work is continuing to progress to create a new �1m park and gateway at The Ness in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes Archant

Major works to transform Britain’s most easterly point could be completed within the next month.

The plans to turn Ness Point in Lowestoft into a landmark destination has seen work to develop the most easterly park in the UK continuing over recent months.

With the work to create a new park and gateway starting at The Ness in January, construction was paused at the end of March amid the continuing coronavirus crisis.

Contractors from Blakedown Landscapes returned to the site in late April, and despite it being tarnished with a spate of vandalism as incidents of “spitting, urination and criminal damage” were reported throughout May, work has been progressing well.

Security cameras have now been installed at The Ness – the UK’s most easterly park – on the site next to Birds Eye on Whapload Road in Lowestoft, as it continues to be regenerated after £1m was secured from the Coastal Community Fund in 2017.

The new park is being delivered by a partnership of Lowestoft Town Council, East Suffolk Council and Concertus Design and Property Consultants along with Blakedown Landscapes, Allen Scott Landscape Architecture, JP Chick and Immersive Solutions.

An East Suffolk Council spokesman said: “Our contractors, Blakedown Landscapes, are working hard on site and we are hoping to have work completed by mid-August.

“The foot ramp, which will connect the park to the seawall, is due to be installed in early August.

“Following some disappointing incidents of vandalism earlier this year, security cameras are now in place.

Work is continuing to progress to create a new £1m park and gateway at The Ness in Lowestoft. Picture: East Suffolk Council Facebook/Blakedown Landscapes Work is continuing to progress to create a new £1m park and gateway at The Ness in Lowestoft. Picture: East Suffolk Council Facebook/Blakedown Landscapes

“The site of the park, on Whapload Road in Lowestoft, is being regenerated with £1m secured from the Coastal Community Fund.”

A picnic area, performance space, timber trail and play equipment – including a fun Pile Driver slide, scramble nets, swings and monkey bars – will all feature at the park as the history of the Denes is celebrated.

The Ness also aims to secure the future of the net drying racks, which were once used by the fishing industry in the heyday of the herring trade,

It will improve access, knowledge, participation and enjoyment of North Lowestoft and its unique maritime heritage.