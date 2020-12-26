Care home thanks school for remembering them at Christmas
- Credit: The Mayfield
Residents and staff at a Norfolk care home are touched to have been thought of at Christmas after receiving cards from primary school children.
Youngsters across Norfolk and Waveney have helped to put smiles on more than 1,600 care home residents' faces over the festive period as part of the EDP and Norwich Evening News' Christmas Cards to Care Homes project.
Some 3,000 cards have been delivered to care home residents and staff in 45 care homes.
The Mayfields Care Home, in Swan Lane, Long Stratton, has 55 residents and received cards from St Mary's Junior School in the town.
Christine Carmichael, admin receptionist, said: "It was lovely, everybody was so pleased, so touched. The residents were pleased the cards were addressed to them by name.
"It was lovely and nice to be thought of."
In the run up to Christmas, the home has held remote concerts over Zoom, and residents dressed up to watch a performance of violinist Andre Rieu while enjoying afternoon tea.
A pantomime production of Cinderella starring care home staff also took place.
