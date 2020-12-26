Published: 11:12 AM December 26, 2020

Staff members Finlay, Evie and Tracey, at The Mayfield Care Home in Long Stratton with their Christmas cards. - Credit: The Mayfield

Residents and staff at a Norfolk care home are touched to have been thought of at Christmas after receiving cards from primary school children.

Youngsters across Norfolk and Waveney have helped to put smiles on more than 1,600 care home residents' faces over the festive period as part of the EDP and Norwich Evening News' Christmas Cards to Care Homes project.

Some 3,000 cards have been delivered to care home residents and staff in 45 care homes.

The Mayfields resident Marion with her Christmas card designed by children at St Mary's Junior in Long Stratton. - Credit: The Mayfields

The Mayfields Care Home, in Swan Lane, Long Stratton, has 55 residents and received cards from St Mary's Junior School in the town.

Christine Carmichael, admin receptionist, said: "It was lovely, everybody was so pleased, so touched. The residents were pleased the cards were addressed to them by name.

"It was lovely and nice to be thought of."

The Mayfields resident Rita with her Christmas card. - Credit: The Mayfields

The Mayfields resident Pat with her Christmas card. - Credit: The Mayfields

The Mayfields resident Dennis with his Christmas card. - Credit: The Mayfields

In the run up to Christmas, the home has held remote concerts over Zoom, and residents dressed up to watch a performance of violinist Andre Rieu while enjoying afternoon tea.

A pantomime production of Cinderella starring care home staff also took place.

Staff members Finlay, Evie and Tracey, at The Mayfield Care Home in Long Stratton with their Christmas cards. - Credit: The Mayfield

Did you receive cards as part of the Cards to Care Homes project? Send your pictures to clarissa.place@archant.co.uk