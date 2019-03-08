Football club aims to hit back of the net with Norfolk Day 2019 celebrations

Aldiss Park, the home of Dereham Town Football Club. Picture: Ian Burt

Football fans and families are being urged to come together this Saturday to celebrate Norfolk Day in Dereham.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Noroflk Day 2019, will take place on Saturday, July 27. Noroflk Day 2019, will take place on Saturday, July 27.

Dereham Town Football Club will be opening its doors to the public at its grounds at Alddiss Park, off Norwich Road.

The Magpies will be playing against Mattishall for the Tony Barker Cup, and to mark the occasion the club is celebrating everything that is great about Nelson's county.

This match, which kicks off at 3pm, will be the club's only pre-season friendly at home this season.

Ashley Bunn, vice chairman, said: "We are really excited to have our only home pre-season game on Norfolk Day and felt we just had to do something.

Dereham town football club ground – Norfolk aerial image @aerial_images_uk Dereham town football club ground – Norfolk aerial image @aerial_images_uk

"We would urge people to come down, support the club and celebrate Norfolk Day together ahead of the new season."

You may also want to watch:

People are invited to pay what they want on the gate on Saturday, July 27, and all proceeds will go to Norfolk-based charity the Big C.

Other events on the day will include an open training session from 1.30pm to 2.15pm with selected Dereham Youth, lead by coach Tom Parke.

The club is also launching its Fifa Lounge and there will be other fun activities including free face painting, an under 16s season ticket giveaway and more.

The cost of this year's season tickets are £90 for adults and £50 for over 65s and under 16s.

The club's 2019/20 season is currently being filmed as part of an access-all-areas documentary entitled We Are Dereham. Documented by Connor Southwell, Ben Ambrose and Robert Groom, with MyFootballWriter.com, the films will cover all aspects of the club and will be released monthly.

The first one is expected to be out next month.

Norfolk Day began in 2018 and was launched to celebrate everything great about the county. A vast array of events from coffee mornings to airshows, music festivals and talent contests are being planned across the county.

- Are you organising an event? Let us know by emailing norfolkday@archant.co.uk, tweet @norfolk using #NorfolkDay, and promote it on the Norfolk Day Facebook group .