News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Pub start weekly lockdown Bake Off challenge

Author Picture Icon

Abigail Nicholson

Published: 11:52 AM January 27, 2021    Updated: 8:43 AM January 28, 2021
A virtual Bake Off challenge has been created by pub Licensees Vikki and Graham Hunt to raise money from Pracilla Bacon Hospice while giving people something different to do in lockdown.

A virtual Bake Off challenge has been created by pub Licensees Vikki and Gavin Hunt to raise money for Pracilla Bacon Hospice while giving people something different to do in lockdown. - Credit: The Lodge

On your marks, get set... BAKE!

A North Tuddenham pub has received more than 60 applicants for the first week of its six-part charity Bake Off challenge.

The virtual competition has been created by Vikki and Gavin Hunt, licensees of the Lodge pub, to raise money for Pracilla Bacon Hospice while giving people something different to do in lockdown.

The winning adult bake from week one, by Amber Scott

The winning adult bake from week one, by Amber Scott - Credit: Amber Scott

Mrs Hunt said: "It’s an idea which has been so well received and the feedback has been amazing.

"The idea is simple, the weekly kits are available to purchase online and can be collected from The Lodge Shop, the contestants do not know what they are baking until they get home and open the box!

You may also want to watch:

"It's so lovely to be able to do something which involves all ages of the community, we have had children, men and ladies entering and when they have sent their photos in for judging they have all commented how much fun they had."

Winners of the week one kids competition, Rosie and Poppy

Winners of the week one kids competition, Rosie and Poppy - Credit: The Lodge

For each £5 box sold, The Lodge is donating £1.25 to the Priscilla Bacon Hospice, which is poignant to Mrs Hunt following the care her father and two uncles received before their passing.

Most Read

  1. 1 Village care home confirms coronavirus outbreak
  2. 2 Town clerk sacked following months of controversy
  3. 3 'Sounded like my roof was coming off': RAF jet sonic boom heard over city
  1. 4 Couple sell pub with Nelson link after council stops dream project
  2. 5 New drive-thru McDonald's to create 65 jobs
  3. 6 Extent of Norwich Prison Covid outbreak revealed
  4. 7 Flood alerts across Norfolk ahead of expected rain
  5. 8 Derelict pub on eyesore site could be turned into new Co-op store
  6. 9 Tributes to 'Winkle' - the legendary landlord who broke the mould
  7. 10 Norwich sonic boom: RAF confirms jet 'inadvertently' caused bang over city

To buy a Bake Off box, visit: gvhhospitality.bytable.net/store


Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

The areas where Covid rates have fallen the fastest since lockdown began

Sam Ferguson

Author Picture Icon

Poll

Escape to the Country names 'north Norfolk's seaside capital'

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon

Pretty thatched cafe business on Broads for sale for £75,000

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

'Small number' of staff at town's Tesco test positive for Covid-19

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus