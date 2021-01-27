Pub start weekly lockdown Bake Off challenge
On your marks, get set... BAKE!
A North Tuddenham pub has received more than 60 applicants for the first week of its six-part charity Bake Off challenge.
The virtual competition has been created by Vikki and Gavin Hunt, licensees of the Lodge pub, to raise money for Pracilla Bacon Hospice while giving people something different to do in lockdown.
Mrs Hunt said: "It’s an idea which has been so well received and the feedback has been amazing.
"The idea is simple, the weekly kits are available to purchase online and can be collected from The Lodge Shop, the contestants do not know what they are baking until they get home and open the box!
"It's so lovely to be able to do something which involves all ages of the community, we have had children, men and ladies entering and when they have sent their photos in for judging they have all commented how much fun they had."
For each £5 box sold, The Lodge is donating £1.25 to the Priscilla Bacon Hospice, which is poignant to Mrs Hunt following the care her father and two uncles received before their passing.
To buy a Bake Off box, visit: gvhhospitality.bytable.net/store