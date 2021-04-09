News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk pub recognised in Sky competition for work during pandemic

Author Picture Icon

Abigail Nicholson

Published: 6:34 PM April 9, 2021   
A virtual Bake Off challenge has been created by pub Licensees Vikki and Graham Hunt to raise money from Pracilla Bacon...

A virtual Bake Off challenge has been created by pub Licensees Vikki and Gavin Hunt to raise money for Pracilla Bacon Hospice while giving people something different to do in lockdown. - Credit: The Lodge

A Norfolk pub has been honoured for its 'life saving' work during the coronavirus pandemic in a national competition.

The Lodge at North Tuddenham. Picture: Ian Burt

The Lodge at North Tuddenham. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt

The Lodge on Main Road, North Tuddenham, has been awarded the 'Heart of the Community Award' in a competition run by Sky TV and the British Institute of Innkeeping (BII).

The award was founded to recognise people who have gone above and beyond for their communities by coming together and looking out for each other.

The Lodge is one of 140 pubs to have won the award nationwide and were chosen after setting up a small shop selling essentials overnight when the pandemic first began, which became a lifesaver to the local community and has since grown to supply many essentials including main meals.

They also launched a virtual bake-off competition which saw £903.72 raised for Pracilla Bacon Hospice.

North Tuddenham The Lodge

Licensees of The Lodge in North Tuddenham Vikki and Gavin Hunt have been awarded the 'Heart of the Community Award' in a competition run by Sky TV and the British Institute of Innkeeping (BII) - Credit: The Lodge

Victoria Hunt, who runs The Lodge with her husband, Gavin, said they are 'humbled and honoured' to have been chosen.

Mrs Hunt said: "It's really humbling to read all of the comments that have been made and hearing how we have helped people over the last 12 months.

"It's great to see how so many pubs have been able to help in their communities and still offer something that is so vital.

"Thank you to our loyal customers who have kept us busy during the pandemic. We sincerely hope during the most scariest of times we provided a little light."

The Lodge North Tuddenham

Licensees of The Lodge in North Tuddenham Vikki and Gavin Hunt have been awarded the 'Heart of the Community Award' in a competition run by Sky TV and the British Institute of Innkeeping (BII) - Credit: The Lodge

The team found out they had won the award when they received a bottle of Laurent-Perrier Champagne in the post along with a letter of congratulations from the managing director of Sky Business, Simon Raggett.

After posting about their win on social media, people were quick to congratulate the team on their achievement.

Chris Edwards commented: "Oh well done! You rightly deserve this award! Big thank you for all you’ve done (and continue to do!) for our community! Love your Sunday meals!"

While Karen Ashfield said: "Well done to the lodge team, truly deserved, you have made life a bit easier for a lot of people."

