Recipe: Norfolk farmer's hearty sausage and bean and casserole
With not very much to look forward as the third national lockdown continues, a warm, comforting meal can be just what you need at the end of the day.
Olivia Shave, a sheep farmer from East Harling, has given her recipe for a hearty sausage and bean cassrole.
Mrs Shave said: “Its chilly outside and everyone is busy either working from home or teaching the kids so here's an idea to keep those bellies full, with minimal time and effort.
“Slow cooking is a super way of re-purposing your surplus. You know, those old wrinkly carrots and leeks, even the odd onion that's seen better days.
“Sometimes the tastiest recipes come from those that we've improvised. But remember to hold on those peelings as they'll make a delicious veg stock for either a pie base mix or soup."
So, let's talk sausages
“Buying from your local butcher isn't necessarily more expensive.
“Purchasing in bigger quantities will save you money in the long run and don't forget to maximize the usage of your freezers.
“The quality of a sausage is what you're looking for. For a decent sausage, you are really looking for a minimum of 97pc pork.
“Now for this recipe you can, of course, choose vegetarian, gluten-free, venison, pork, lamb or even beef and be tempted to serve up with good old chips and baked beans.
“However, we're going to slow cook and make the most of retaining all the essential vitamins and minerals are bodies require to boost our immune systems and keep our minds healthy.
“For us, it's lamb and mint sausages as we're sheep farmers and breed our own so our freezers are stocked up. I rely heavily on my slow cooker leading a busy life and for us there's nothing better than to come home from the cold and smell the dinner awaiting us.
“Also to maximize the nutritional benefits from food and to reduce rising food bills, we eat within the seasons and only support British farmers and growers.
“This way you can ensure that more goodness has been retained, it's minimising the impact with our climate and reducing waste."
She added: “Remember if there's any left after you've enjoyed this recipe, tub it up or pour in a freezer bag and mark the best before dates (three months) on them and rotate."
Preparation
- Prep time: 15 minutes
- Cook time: 30 minutes
- Serves: 2-4 people
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp rapeseed oil (Yare Valley)
- 6 lamb and mint Sausages
- 2 red onions sliced thinly
- 1 red pepper de-seed and finely cut
- 2 cloves of garlic chopped finely
- 400g chopped tomatoes
- 350ml chicken stock
- 1tbsp apple cider vinegar
- Fresh herbs such as rosemary, sage or horseradish
- 400g Borlotti beans rinsed and drained - or try any other favourite bean
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Fennel seeds (optional)
Instructions
- Heat the oil in the casserole pot, brown the sausages on all sides and then remove them and set aside.
- Add the fennel seeds and fry for 30 secs before adding in the onions, peppers and garlic and sautéing for about 8 minutes or until softened.
- Put the sausages and optional fennel seeds into slow cooker with remaining ingredients for 5 hours.