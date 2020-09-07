Search

Advanced search

What are the rules for visiting Norfolk care homes?

PUBLISHED: 06:00 08 September 2020

Daya Thayan, the CEO of Kingsley Healthcare, has called for more support from the government as the group announce eight residents at two Norfolk care homes have died from coronavirus. Picture: Kingsley Healthcare

Daya Thayan, the CEO of Kingsley Healthcare, has called for more support from the government as the group announce eight residents at two Norfolk care homes have died from coronavirus. Picture: Kingsley Healthcare

Shaheen Jahir

Care homes residents in Norfolk can see one single constant visitor as part of easing measures to reunite them with loved ones.

In July, the government issued guidelines on how visits could be resumed.

The area’s director of public health and council has outlined how visits can take place, with homes asked to limit visiting to a single, constant visitor per resident and keep visiting logs.

In addition, all visits must be pre-booked, infection control maintained, and visitors confirming they have no symptoms.

Special exceptions can be made by homes in relation to residents receiving end of life care.

A Norfolk County Council spokesman said: “We understand there may be a need to agree an exceptional visit at short notice and out of hours. It is down to each individual home to make their own choices based on their own assessments of the risks in these circumstances.

“Of course all of this is subject to change as government advice is updated and the situation develops, but this is the advice we’re currently providing to care homes.”

You may also want to watch:

Kingsley Healthcare, which is based in Lowestoft, has 30 homes across the country, including two in Norfolk and three in Ipswich, will provide a dedicated lounge in each home for family visits.

After booking an appointment, visitors will be escorted to the visiting lounge and can have refreshments.

Debbie McGovern, operations director, said: “After the three-month lockdown at the height of the pandemic we had been facilitating garden visits so families could see their loved ones.

“However, we are so happy to at last be able to welcome families into our homes again. The safety of residents and staff is paramount and every cautious step we have taken has been strictly in line with government guidelines.”

Chief executive Daya Thayan called the impact of lockdown on care home residents and their families “heartbreaking”.

He said: “We must do more to support families. We are a family business serving the vulnerable and the physical and emotional wellbeing of our residents is of paramount importance to us. We want a happy environment.”

Other guidelines include no visits by those who are contacts of those who have coronavirus.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Wolves sell striker who rejected Canaries contract

Benny Ashley-Seal in action for Norwich City U18s against Tottenham in the FA Youth Cup in 2017 Picture: Andy Kearns/Focus Images

Biker in 60s dies in crash with lorry

A motorcyclist has died following a crash involving a lorry on Mill Road in Burston, near Diss. Picture: Google Street View

Pub worker’s devastation as Kevin the buzzard dies

Liam Aston, 22, and Taylor Franklin, staff at the Ranworth Maltsters, found an injured common buzzard. Picture: Liam Aston

New Halloween attraction with horror mazes announced for Norfolk

Nightmares in Norfolk launches this Halloween with four horror mazes Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Council takes action on rats at car park

A sign on the public toilets at Overstrand beach car park making visitors aware of an issue with rats. A North Norfolk District Council spokesman said there was problem with rats in the toilets, but they had been spotted elsewhere in the car park. Picture: Supplied

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

School to shut due to staff member contracting coronavirus

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS). Picture: OBHS

Luxury glamping site planned for Norfolk village

Developers are requesting permission to turn their back garden in North Pickenham into a glamping site, which would see five pods erected. Picture: Breckland Council

September sunshine as temperatures set to soar again

Priscilla Crane, left, from Norwich, with her son, two-year-old Cobey, and her daughter, Poppy, 12, cooling off in hot weather at Overstrand. Temperatures are foerecast to rise again this week. Picture: Denise Bradley

‘Worrying’ drop in hand sanitiser use in Norfolk town

Councillor John Rest. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Road shut after serious crash between lorry and motorbike

Mill Road in Burston, near Diss, has been closed by police after a crash between a motorbike and lorry. Picture: Google Street View

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Biker in 60s dies in crash with lorry

A motorcyclist has died following a crash involving a lorry on Mill Road in Burston, near Diss. Picture: Google Street View

Farke reveals why he is fired up for Championship crusade

Daniel Farke knows what is expected for Norwich City back in the Championship Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Bid to stop village pig farm plans raises almost £5,000

File photo of pigs. Plans for a pig farm in Aldborough in north Norfolk have drawn many objections from nearby residents. Picture: Simon Parker

Dirty Beast brought to life as puppet theatre recreates Road Dahl favourites

Norwich Puppet Theatre's production of The Pig from Dirty Beasts. Picture: Norwich Puppet Theatre

Bid to save village pub raises £200,000 in three weeks

Alex Begg with Laura Cross and her son Freddie in front of the Swan at Gressenhall. Laura is wearing a virtual reality headset, which has been programmed so that people can see plans of how the pub will look. Picture: Tony Buckingham