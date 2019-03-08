Horse sculpture given permanent home on north Norfolk coast

Lifeboat Horse in situ during a higer tide. Photo: Twitter Twitter

A popular horse sculpture has become a permanent attraction on the north Norfolk coast after a town raised thousands of pounds to buy it.

The Lifeboat Horse at low tide. Photo: Twitter The Lifeboat Horse at low tide. Photo: Twitter

The Lifeboat Horse by artist Rachael Long was lifted into its permanent home at Wells harbour on Monday May 20.

It comes after £15,000 was raised to buy it.

The 10ft (3m) sculpture sits in the sea and is revealed only by changing tides. It marks the work of horses in the town during the 1800s, when they would tow the town's lifeboat out to see.

Harbour master Robert Smith said there had been "a great turn out" of people eager to see the return of the sculpture, which was originally installed for a temporary art trail back in 2018.

In a post on Twitter, he posted: "On behalf of the community of Wells we truly hope everybody enjoys it."