The Libertines revealed as headline act of major outdoor gig in Norwich

Resurgent indie stars The Libertines have been revealed as the headliners of a major outdoor concert in Norwich next summer.

The band, who are fronted by Carl Barat and the enigmatic Peter Doherty, bring their back catalogue of alternative dance floor favourites to Earlham Park next May as they headline Sunday Sessions Norwich.

The Rough Trade artist, whose debut album Up The Bracket was released in 2002, reformed in 2010 after a short break-up which saw Barat and Doherty launch their own bands, Dirty Pretty Things and Babyshambles respectively.

They list Can't Stand Me Now, Don't Look Back Into The Sun and Time For Heroes among their biggest hits, all of which gig-goers can expect to hear at the festival.

It will be the first time The Libertines have come to the region since September 2017, when they played an unlikely show at Lowestoft's Claremont Pier

Sunday Sessions founders Nick Billinghurst and Matt Smith said:" We are absolutely thrilled to announce The Libertines as our headliners for 2020.

"They follow the Kaiser Chiefs in 2018 and Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds last summer and the fact we are able to attract such iconic headliners is a testament to the incredible support we've received from Norwich gig goers.

"We can't wait to see you again next summer."

The band top the bill on Sunday, May 24, capping off a three day music marathon at the UEA-adjacent park, which will see The Streets headline Friday Night Live and a smorgasbord of retro artists takeover the park on the Saturday for Let's Rock! Norwich.

And for the first time, organisers are offering a three day weekend ticket allowing music fans to attend all three events.

The Libertines will be one of a variety of acts to perform at the event, with support acts due to be confirmed in due course.

The event will also have a number of family-friendly activities for the whole family to enjoy, from circus workshops with Bigtopmania Circus to face painting and crafts.

Tickets for the gig go on sale at 9am on Friday, December 6.

For more information, visit the Sunday Sessions Norwich website.