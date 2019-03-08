Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Norwich restaurant to mark Norfolk Day with five course dinner

PUBLISHED: 12:58 25 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:12 25 June 2019

The Last wine bar and restaurant. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The Last wine bar and restaurant. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2018

A Norwich restaurant is marking Norfolk Day with a special menu showcasing the best food and drink the county has to offer.

To celebrate Norfolk Day, which this year will take place on Saturday, July 27, The Last Wine Bar, in St George's Street, is hosting a Norfolk supper showcasing some of the county's best produce.

You may also want to watch:

Taking place on Tuesday, July 23, the five course Norfolk Supper will be prepared by head chef Iain McCarten and will be accompanied by Norfolk wines, spirits and beers.

Between courses, there will also be talks from some of the producers and suppliers whose ingredients are featured in the dinner. Emma Neal, manager at The Last Wine bar said: "We have always championed Norfolk food, and more recently we have been making a concerted effort to showcase the county's drinks as well, putting wines from Winbirri, Humbleyard and Flint on our wine list, and teaming up with Redwell Brewery to offer a selection of their draft beers.

"What better way could there be to mark Norfolk Day than to put on a proper Norfolk Supper, where every dish and every drink is showcasing the best of what the county has to offer" she said.

Tickets for the Norfolk Supper, which takes place on Tuesday, July 23, from 7pm are £65pp and include a five course dinner and all drinks. To book, call 01603 626626.

Most Read

Schoolgirl who was abducted while on holiday at Center Parcs was sexually assaulted by man, 25

Grant McShane who has been jailed for six years after abducting a schoolgirl at the gates of Center Parcs

New glamping site with moat and natural swimming pond opens

The outdoor natural swimming pool at the new Moat Island Glamping site at Haveringland, Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Rail disruption after person hit by a train

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Top solicitor who took £2m was duped by lottery scammers

Hugh Lansdell has been struck off after admitting the allegations. Photo: Archant

‘We know we cannot stop it’ - Village faces up to 725-homes bid ahead of public meeting

Persimmon Homes is looking to build 725 homes in Caister close to where it is already building 190 at Beauchamp Grange Picture: Persimmon Homes

Most Read

Dozens of Norfolk roads set to close as major cycling event arrives

The Great British Cycling Festival includes plenty of events for all to join Photo submitted

Car crashes into bungalow

Police were called to a crash in Pilgrims Way in Bungay. Pic: Suffolk Constabulary.

Popular Norfolk pub closes and could be turned into eight homes

Plans have been lodged for a change of use at the Cottage pub in Cromer, which has closed. Picture: David Bale

Schoolgirl who was abducted while on holiday at Center Parcs was sexually assaulted by man, 25

Grant McShane who has been jailed for six years after abducting a schoolgirl at the gates of Center Parcs

Norwich City sign Josip Drmic

Norwich City's new signing Josip Drmic Picture: Norwich City FC

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘We know we cannot stop it’ - Village faces up to 725-homes bid ahead of public meeting

Persimmon Homes is looking to build 725 homes in Caister close to where it is already building 190 at Beauchamp Grange Picture: Persimmon Homes

‘It is silly and hurtful’ - Norwich reality star hits out at online trolls

Reanne Brown working on a campain for Sister Glam UK Credit: Kaylee Brown

‘Callous’ Norfolk puppy farming gang members jailed for selling ‘diseased’ dogs

Top left: Zoe Rushmer, top right, Michael Rushmer, and one of the dogs sold by the gang. Photo: Facebook/ZoeWhoo//Michael Rushmer/RSPCA

Top solicitor who took £2m was duped by lottery scammers

Hugh Lansdell has been struck off after admitting the allegations. Photo: Archant

Villagers wanted to star in theatre’s poignant wartime drama

Graham Blyth is playing the lead adult role in GoodnIght Mister Tom. Picture: Sheringham Little Theatre
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists