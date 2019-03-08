Norwich restaurant to mark Norfolk Day with five course dinner

The Last wine bar and restaurant. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2018

A Norwich restaurant is marking Norfolk Day with a special menu showcasing the best food and drink the county has to offer.

To celebrate Norfolk Day, which this year will take place on Saturday, July 27, The Last Wine Bar, in St George's Street, is hosting a Norfolk supper showcasing some of the county's best produce.

Taking place on Tuesday, July 23, the five course Norfolk Supper will be prepared by head chef Iain McCarten and will be accompanied by Norfolk wines, spirits and beers.

Between courses, there will also be talks from some of the producers and suppliers whose ingredients are featured in the dinner. Emma Neal, manager at The Last Wine bar said: "We have always championed Norfolk food, and more recently we have been making a concerted effort to showcase the county's drinks as well, putting wines from Winbirri, Humbleyard and Flint on our wine list, and teaming up with Redwell Brewery to offer a selection of their draft beers.

"What better way could there be to mark Norfolk Day than to put on a proper Norfolk Supper, where every dish and every drink is showcasing the best of what the county has to offer" she said.

Tickets for the Norfolk Supper, which takes place on Tuesday, July 23, from 7pm are £65pp and include a five course dinner and all drinks. To book, call 01603 626626.