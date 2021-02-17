News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Fresh doubt raised over The Killers concert at Carrow Road

Ben Hardy

Published: 4:46 PM February 17, 2021   
The Killers are coming to Carrow Road in Norwich for their 2020 UK tour Picture: PA Archive/PA Image

The Killers are coming to Carrow Road in Norwich for their 2020 UK tour Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

The Killers concert at Norwich this spring appears to be in doubt after the lead singer indicated it may not go ahead.

The Las Vegas band is scheduled to perform at Carrow Road on Wednesday, June 2 as part of a tour of England having already been rearranged from June 2020 due to the pandemic.

Responding to a fan during a live Q&A session on Instagram, Brandon Flowers said: "Oh my gosh, we hope May happens, it's not looking great." 

Aerial view of Carrow Road. Picture: Mike Page

The Killers are scheduled to perform at Carrow Road on June 2, 2021

The singer initially thought the Hull-based fan had said she was from Holt.

It is understood discussions are ongoing over whether the Norwich concert can go ahead, with Boris Johnson's announcement next week potentially giving more indication of what could happen.

During the Q&A with fans, The Killers drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr said: "We miss playing for you guys. England is one of our homes. It feels very familiar to us." 

The Killers tour of England is scheduled to run from May 25 until June 12.

