The Killers tickets already being resold for more than double the price

The Killers are coming to Carrow Road in Norwich for their 2020 UK tour Picture: PA Archive/PA Images PA Archive/PA Images

Thousands of music lovers have snapped up tickets to The Killers' gig at Carrow Road in Norwich next year.

People have been struggling to get tickets for The Killers at Carrow Road in Norwich. Picture Ticketmaster. People have been struggling to get tickets for The Killers at Carrow Road in Norwich. Picture Ticketmaster.

Tickets went on sale at 9am on Friday on both Ticketmaster and Gigs and Tours websites, with a pitch standing ticket costing £71.50.

But by 9.40am, the Gigs and Tours website said no tickets were available.

And on Ticketmaster, buyers were put in a queue as the website struggled to cope with demand.

Several people said on social media they had joined the queue before the 9am start time, but that tickets had already sold out when they reached the front of the queue.

But plenty of those left queueing did manage to get their tickets - Richard Moss posted on Twitter to say roll on June 1, with The Killers set to be the "best thing to be seen on the pitch at Carrow Road for years".

And Amie Roller said she was "so excited".

On Viagogo, a ticket resale website, floor tickets, which originally cost £71,50, were already being resold for as much as £203.

On Stubhub, a similar website, they were being sold for as much as £206 and £207.

Twitter user @jezbarnes said after 35 minutes of queueing all the Norwich tickets were sold out, and 40 minutes after touts were selling them for three times their face value.

The gig will be on Monday, June 1 and the support act is Blossoms.