First time Buyers: Why you need home insurance

Once you're moved in finding home contents cover to protect your personal belongings, in case of an accident, should be your next step. Rawpixel Ltd. (Rawpixel Ltd. (Photographer) - [None]

Buying your first home is an adventure packed with new experiences. That first home checklist can seem never-ending. To make it a little easier A-Plan Insurance branch manager Krushal Patel has compiled an essential guide. It is your how-to of home insurance, so that's one thing off your checklist.

For most people a home is the most expensive purchase they'll make in their lifetime - so it's important to make sure its protected.

Step 1: Why home insurance is worth it

From the moment the contracts are exchanged, the home is yours. As exciting as home ownership is, this also means you are now responsible for anything that happens to the property. Many mortgage providers will insist on you purchasing building cover and will stipulate this in your new contract. If you aren't insured and something

happens, you may be out of pocket.

If it's your first time buying home insurance it's important to talk it through with an expert. An insurer will work with you to find the right home insurance policy scheme that you can afford.

When you sign the contract for your new home, your first step is to seek professional help and arrange building cover for your property. When you sign the contract for your new home, your first step is to seek professional help and arrange building cover for your property.

"Buying your first home is an exciting and challenging time. It's essential to ensure you have the right cover in place to give you complete peace of mind," says Krushal.

Step 2: Signing the contract, time to compare home insurance

Now you've dotted the Is, crossed the Ts and have your building cover; it's time to consider what else you need.

Do you need extra coverage in case of an emergency? Are you remodelling or planning some DIY projects in the new home? Then accidental damage cover may be a good idea, in case there are any accidents. A-Plan Insurance covers a variety of homes and contents. They offer specialist home insurance services for thatched properties and flood risk insurance and any optional extras that may apply.

"At A-Plan Insurance we will happily answer any questions you may have. We can liaise with your mortgage advisor, estate agent, bank or developer to make the process as smooth as possible," said Krushal.

You may also want to watch:

It's important to research your home and location to get a detailed account of your needs. Then you can talk to a home insurance expert to understand what the best house insurance cover and premium is for you.

Step 3: Moving in and insuring personal belongings

Now its moving day and you're on the doorstep of your new home, waiting for the van to arrive. Inside are all your new purchases, as well as grandma's unwanted furniture, that will come together to make your first home.

Home contents insurance can protect your most precious and beloved items. It helps you prepare for worst case scenarios; such as theft or fire damage that can destroy your belongings and prove costly to replace.

It's important to compare home insurance, and shop around for contents cover to make sure you get the best value. A-Plan Insurance can source policies to suit your individual needs, and their friendly advisers are there to help you every step of the way.

Step 4: Double check that first home checklist

As a first-time buyer, all this can seem daunting, which is why it's good to refer to your home starter checklist and make sure you've covered all bases. A-Plan's home insurance specialists help you understand why home insurance is worth it, and why you need it.

"Whether you're a first-time buyer, a second time or a final time property owner, a home is probably the most expensive thing you'll buy in your lifetime. You need to make sure if something goes wrong, that you're fully covered and protected," said Krushal.

