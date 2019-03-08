Search

Advanced search

Village inn finalist in Norfolk's pub of the year award

PUBLISHED: 14:26 06 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:26 06 September 2019

Deborah and Pat Palmer with staff outside The Hare Arms. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Deborah and Pat Palmer with staff outside The Hare Arms. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Archant

A traditional inn set in the heart of a rural community has been nominated as finalists in Norfolk's pub of the year awards.

Deborah Palmer (second from left) and Pat Palmer (fourth from left) with staff in the front garden of The Hare Arms next to a GoGoHare they won at auction. Picture: Sarah HussainDeborah Palmer (second from left) and Pat Palmer (fourth from left) with staff in the front garden of The Hare Arms next to a GoGoHare they won at auction. Picture: Sarah Hussain

The Hare Arms in Stow Bardolph, a village near Downham Market, has been shortlisted as the finalists in the pub of the year award in the Eat Norfolk Food and Drinks awards 2019.

The traditional English pub is owned by Pat and Deborah Palmer, who took over the Inn in 2016.

The couple have previous ties to the Hare Arms working behind the bar for the previous owners David and Trish McManus. It's where the pair met in 1987 and 30 years on returned to the Inn as its owners.

Mr Palmer said: "Since being here, we have refurbished and knocked down the conservatory for a new extension.

The Hare Arms, in the village of Stow Bardolph, between King's Lynn and Downham Market on the A10. Picture: Sarah HussainThe Hare Arms, in the village of Stow Bardolph, between King's Lynn and Downham Market on the A10. Picture: Sarah Hussain

"We have 50 staff, employing five full time chefs, six full time staff and part time cleaners and washing up staff. They're all equally important.

"It's a fabulous setting, although it's a tiny village we have a real sense of community."

More than 1,000 customers a week come to the Inn, with regular customers coming from West Dereham, Sutton Bridge, Ely, March and Wisbech.

The pub prides itself on providing locally sourced food.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Palmer said: "We use local produce, our butchers is in Stowbridge, we get our fish from Cole's in King's Lynn and our game supplier is Russell's from Upwell.

"We have the traditional pub classics, such as fish and chips and we have the daily specials which gives us the flexibility to come up with things.

"It's important to us to use products in the countryside around us as we're surrounded by farmland, we like to use what's on our doorstep.

"The pub is quite big, we can do anything really, the restaurant is ideal for special occasions. There's something for everybody."

The inn is up against The Brisley Bell in Dereham, The Duck Inn in Stanhoe and the Globe Inn in Wells.

Mrs Palmer will be attending the awards with head chef, Billy Brown.

Mr Palmer said: "Having had such a roller coaster three years, we feel it's a just reward for all the efforts people have put in.

"It's more of a recognition of the people who nominated us.

"We couldn't do it without the customers and staff, and equally we have to offer the services that people want so they keep returning. It's been a real team effort."

The winners will be announced at a ceremony on Monday, September 9 at OPEN, Norwich.

Most Read

‘The village is being torn apart’ - Three councillors resign amid ‘tensions’ over village hall

Eric Lund, former chairman of Winterton-on-Sea Parish Council.

Workers ‘devastated’ at shock closure of popular seaside shop

Fudgetastic manager Jane Flanagan and her assistant Kelly Mileham, who say they have been left devastated after learning that the popular sweet shop is to close down at the end of the month. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Horrified onlookers tell how man threw dog to the floor and repeatedly hit it in Norwich park

Pilling Park in Norwich. Picture: Google Maps

Body found in search for missing 20-year-old

20-year-old Harry Greenwood was reported missing on Wednesday night. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Building firm which collapsed owing £2m had just £4.5k in bank

Omnis Construction's base on Hurricane Way, Norwich, is now abandoned. Photo: Archant

Most Read

‘It’s terrible, very sad’ - church severely damaged in blaze battled by dozens of firefighters

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the church in Wimbotsham. Picture Anne Bloy.

Staff sent home early as customers avoid village due to traffic ‘mayhem’

People in Hethersett said customers are avoiding the village due to roadworks on Norwich Road. Photo: Linda Wilgress

Revealed: Why US B-2 stealth bombers were flying over Norfolk

The aircraft fly over a windfarm Picture: MOD/Crown Copyright

‘Absolutely disgusting’ - Shock after Sundown Festival-goers leave Showground piled with rubbish

Tents and waste left at the Norfolk Showground after Sundown Festival. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Motorists face long diversions as section of A47 is shut for roadworks

Motorists face diversions as work is done on the A47. Picture Google.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Town cafe put up for sale as couple call it a day

Peter and Sandra Merry are selling their cafe Babaco in Watton. Picture: Marc Betts

Building firm which collapsed owing £2m had just £4.5k in bank

Omnis Construction's base on Hurricane Way, Norwich, is now abandoned. Photo: Archant

Want to buy this fish and chip shop? It’s for sale on Facebook for £35,000

The Star Fish bar is being sold on Facebook for £35,000. Picture: GoogleImages/Facebook

Man offers £100 to stop demolition of train station worth £1m

Andy Erlam has offered to buy Brandon train station. Picture: Andy Erlam/Archant

Man with £3k worth of cannabis in car ‘grateful’ to have been stopped

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists