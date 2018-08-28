Norfolk charity supported by national business networking group

Sean Devine, Paul Swinton, Charlotte Thornber, Stuart Grant, Rick Notley and Matthew Garlinge at the 4Networking business event. Picture: Chris Ball - GGS Norwich Archant

A national company that chose to support The Hamlet Charity for their Christmas networking event have raised more than £600.

4Networking’s Norwich group, chose to raise money for The Hamlet Charity at their festive themed event, held at the Sugarbeat Eating House on Monday evening.

The event that raised £615 for the charity had 45 businesses in attendance for food, drinks and a raffle.

Stuart Grant, one of the team running the event, said: “We decided to raise money for The Hamlet as we heard of all the work they do with both children and adults, hopefully we can do our bit for them.”

The Norwich-based charity supports people with disabilities and complex health needs, along with their families to overcome the daily barriers they face.

Matt Garlinge from The Hamlet said: “Our thanks to organisations like NR who make a difference to local lives by supporting The Hamlet Family.”