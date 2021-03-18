News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Families create Origami art to inspire hope in lockdown

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 9:46 AM March 18, 2021   
Children and staff from The Hamlet Pre-School on the charity's Johnson Place base in Norwich with their Origami display.

Children and staff from The Hamlet Pre-School on the charity's Johnson Place base in Norwich with their Origami display. - Credit: The Hamlet Charity

Children, volunteers and staff from a family support charity channelled their artistic talents for an Origami-inspired display.

In February, as part of a spring challenge, organised by The Hamlet, which supports over 400 Norfolk families with disabilities and complex health conditions, people made 1,000 folded paper cranes.

A child and staff member from The Hamlet Pre-School on the charity's Johnson Place base in Norwich with the Origami display.

A child and staff member from The Hamlet Pre-School on the charity's Johnson Place base in Norwich with the Origami display. - Credit: The Hamlet Charity

The Origami displays are on show in the charity's three city centre bases and were a way to bring people together during lockdown.

Lorraine Ewing, manager of The Hamlet adult services, said: “The journey of the cranes has been amazing. It has provided positive energy and an escape from Covid. And now with the cranes and the challenge complete it brings us hope."

The Origami crane display in one of The Hamlet charity bases in Norwich.

The Origami crane display in one of The Hamlet charity bases in Norwich. - Credit: The Hamlet Charity

The Japanese culture, which celebrates Origami, refers to cranes as the bird of happiness.

All the displays will be submitted to Grayson's Art Club television show on Channel 4, hosted by Grayson Perry.


