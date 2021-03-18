Families create Origami art to inspire hope in lockdown
- Credit: The Hamlet Charity
Children, volunteers and staff from a family support charity channelled their artistic talents for an Origami-inspired display.
In February, as part of a spring challenge, organised by The Hamlet, which supports over 400 Norfolk families with disabilities and complex health conditions, people made 1,000 folded paper cranes.
The Origami displays are on show in the charity's three city centre bases and were a way to bring people together during lockdown.
Lorraine Ewing, manager of The Hamlet adult services, said: “The journey of the cranes has been amazing. It has provided positive energy and an escape from Covid. And now with the cranes and the challenge complete it brings us hope."
The Japanese culture, which celebrates Origami, refers to cranes as the bird of happiness.
All the displays will be submitted to Grayson's Art Club television show on Channel 4, hosted by Grayson Perry.
