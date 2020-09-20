New fitness venture will see parents exercise using children’s buggies

Emma White is a mother-of-two from Thetford who has signed up for the new 'Buggy Moves' fitness class being held at the Charles Burrell Centre. Photo: Emily Thomson Emily Thomson

A unique new fitness class, using children in buggies as the main equipment, is set to help mums and dads get moving in a town.

Pete Gardner, owner of The Gym Van, from Thetford, is set to hold his first ‘Buggy Moves’ class at the Charles Burrell Centre, in a bid to help parents without child care reach their fitness goals.

Mr Gardner has devised a workout routine for mums, dads or grandparents using their child sat in a buggy as a form of resistance.

The first class will be held at the Charles Burrell Centre, in the main hall, on Friday, September 25, at 10am.

The 53-year-old said: “I thought about mums pushing their push chairs and I spoke to a few and said come to my classes, but they couldn’t get child care, or their partner is at work.

“So, I thought why not start a class where they can bring their child in the buggy and use it as resistance, push the buggy into a squat or lateral raise, crunches, sit ups.

“Now there is no excuse not to come out, get moving and feel good.”

Emma White, 29, from Thetford, is a mother-of-two who has already signed up for the Buggy Moves class next week.

She said: “I wanted to do this class so I can meet new people and get a better fitness level.

“I think it will bring back a lot of confidence for new mums especially, because Covid has stopped the baby groups so it is a nice way to bring them together.

“My partner works during the day, so I couldn’t attend a normal fitness class. This is perfect for me.”

Mr Gardner started on his fitness journey later on in life, after completing his fitness diploma as a mature student in 2017, to help rehabilitate his wife after an illness.

After launching his mobile gym van in October last year, he is determined to make others feel good.

He added: “I wanted to think outside of the box because I didn’t want to be a personal trainer in a gym.

“So, I thought let’s go mobile and bring the gym to them so there is no excuse. My van is fully equipped with weights, battle ropes, sand bags, kettle bells and more.

“I also do group classes and boot camps at Thetford Cricket Club on Saturday mornings.”

