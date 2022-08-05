News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Restaurant boss frustrated at summer no-shows 'strangling the industry'

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 1:09 PM August 5, 2022
Richard Graveling, pictured outside The Grove hotel and restaurant. Photo: Mark Bullimore

With the restaurant industry plagued by no-shows last summer, it is still proving a problem this year. 

Richard Graveling is one of the partners at The Grove in Cromer, a family-run business with 16 bedrooms, holiday accommodation and two restaurants. 

While The Grove, which serves an an la carte menu, does not get many no-shows, there is at at least one a night in its seasonal tipi restaurant Sundown, which offers pizza and tapas. 

Sundown at The Grove Hotel on Overstrand Road in Cromer. Picture: Danielle Booden

Sundown at The Grove Hotel on Overstrand Road in Cromer. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The Grove tweeted on Thursday: "Three more no-show tables tonight and two last night - people you're strangling this industry."

Speaking about the issue, Mr Graveling said: "People don't understand the knock-on implications.

"It is incredibly frustrating as it means we turn other people away and we also staff according to bookings."

It is a catch-22 as he does not want to put small groups off by asking for deposits or credit card details. 

He added: "We take deposits for larger tables but sometimes it still doesn't stop no-shows." 

