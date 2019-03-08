'Special celebration of most easterly community' to feature long-awaited book launch

Original authors of The Grit Dean Parkin and Jack Rose in 1997. Pictire: Courtesy of Dean Parkin Archant

A special celebration of a town's lost fishing village will be marked this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The new paperback edition cover of THE GRIT, by artist Paula White, as the book is launched as part of Lowestoft's Heritage Open Days. Picture: Dean Parkin The new paperback edition cover of THE GRIT, by artist Paula White, as the book is launched as part of Lowestoft's Heritage Open Days. Picture: Dean Parkin

And forming part of this memorable occasion will be the long-awaited launch of a new edition of a book entirely devoted to the Lowestoft Beach Village and its people.

The 2019 edition of The Grit by Dean Parkin and Jack Rose will be launched on Saturday, September 21 at Christ Church in Lowestoft.

The new edition of THE GRIT will be launched as part of Lowestoft's Heritage Open Days. A photograph of the south end of Whapload Road in about 1900. Picture: Bert Collyer The new edition of THE GRIT will be launched as part of Lowestoft's Heritage Open Days. A photograph of the south end of Whapload Road in about 1900. Picture: Bert Collyer

Published by Corner Street, the book launch is a highlight of Lowestoft's Heritage Open Days programme this year and will offer an all-day celebration of the town's lost fishing village.

Drawing on the recollections of those who lived there, The Grit was the first book entirely devoted to the Beach Village.

THE GRIT author Dean Parkin in 2019. Picture: Courtesy of Dean Parkin THE GRIT author Dean Parkin in 2019. Picture: Courtesy of Dean Parkin

Originally published in 1997, it became a bestseller locally but it has been out of print for nearly 20 years.

The 2019 edition has taken Mr Parkin two years to revise and features 100 new photographs, extra interviews and an additional chapter.

The book has been freshly designed by design agency Silk Pearce, and Lowestoft artist Paula White has contributed an evocative cover and specially-commissioned individual chapter illustrations.

The Grit book launch take places in Christ Church hall - at the bottom of Herring Fishery Score - which remains one of the last original buildings from the former fishing village.

The paperback version (£22.50) will be on sale and orders will be taken for the limited edition hardback (£35).

Mr Parkin will also present three 20-minute slideshows - at 11.30am, 1.30pm and 3.30pm - as he shares extracts and rare images from the book, and he will sign copies throughout its first day of publication.

A unique Grit Exhibition, including a selection of prints of Paula White's illustrations, will be on display with refreshments and homemade cakes available.

Mr Parkin said: "The new edition has grown from 50,000 words and 150 photos in 1997 to 65,000 words and 250 photos in 2019.

"It's been a strange experience revising the book without Jack, but with the help of his notes and photos and the last generation of Beach boys and girls, all the pieces fell into place.

"Following the huge success of last year's Grit project, the book feels like a really timely and special celebration of our most easterly community."