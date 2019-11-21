Video

Rapunzel gets royal treatment at city salon

A pantomime princess indulged in a spot a pampering at a Norwich salon ahead of her stage debut in the city.

Rapunzel's long braid courtesy of John Olivers. L to R: Emily Panes (Dame Gothel), Abigail Middleton (Rapunzel) and Stewart McCheyne (Prince). Picture: Ella Wilkinson Rapunzel's long braid courtesy of John Olivers. L to R: Emily Panes (Dame Gothel), Abigail Middleton (Rapunzel) and Stewart McCheyne (Prince). Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Abigail Middleton, in the role of Rapunzel, has been hard at work preparing for this year's My First Panto performance, put on by The Garage and Norwich theatre company All-In Productions.

To take a break from her tower, the plucky princess and fellow panto stars Stewart McCheyne, from children's band Andy and the Oddsocks, and Emily Panes ventured out to John Olivers salon in Red Lion Street.

Staff at the salon curled the princess's tremendous golden tresses before fashioning them into a fishtail plait with flowers woven in.

My First Panto: Rapunzel runs at The Garage in Chapel Field North from November 29 to January 12.

People will be able to meet the cast on level one at Castle Quarter between 11am and 3pm on Saturday, November 23, where there will also be a chance to win a family ticket.