Search

Advanced search

Video

Rapunzel gets royal treatment at city salon

PUBLISHED: 18:00 21 November 2019 | UPDATED: 18:11 21 November 2019

Rapunzel, Rapunzel! Let down your John Oliver hair. Abigail Middleton (Rapunzel) Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Rapunzel, Rapunzel! Let down your John Oliver hair. Abigail Middleton (Rapunzel) Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Archant

A pantomime princess indulged in a spot a pampering at a Norwich salon ahead of her stage debut in the city.

Rapunzel's long braid courtesy of John Olivers. L to R: Emily Panes (Dame Gothel), Abigail Middleton (Rapunzel) and Stewart McCheyne (Prince). Picture: Ella WilkinsonRapunzel's long braid courtesy of John Olivers. L to R: Emily Panes (Dame Gothel), Abigail Middleton (Rapunzel) and Stewart McCheyne (Prince). Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Abigail Middleton, in the role of Rapunzel, has been hard at work preparing for this year's My First Panto performance, put on by The Garage and Norwich theatre company All-In Productions.

To take a break from her tower, the plucky princess and fellow panto stars Stewart McCheyne, from children's band Andy and the Oddsocks, and Emily Panes ventured out to John Olivers salon in Red Lion Street.

Rapunzel has been getting her hair done at John Olivers. L to R: Emily Panes (Dame Gothel), Abigail Middleton (Rapunzel) and Bethany Page from John Olivers. Picture: Ella WilkinsonRapunzel has been getting her hair done at John Olivers. L to R: Emily Panes (Dame Gothel), Abigail Middleton (Rapunzel) and Bethany Page from John Olivers. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Staff at the salon curled the princess's tremendous golden tresses before fashioning them into a fishtail plait with flowers woven in.

My First Panto: Rapunzel runs at The Garage in Chapel Field North from November 29 to January 12.

My first panto's Rapunzel has been getting her hair done at John Olivers. L to R: Stewart McCheyne (Prince) Abigail Middleton (Rapunzel) and Emily Panes (Dame Gothel). Picture: Ella WilkinsonMy first panto's Rapunzel has been getting her hair done at John Olivers. L to R: Stewart McCheyne (Prince) Abigail Middleton (Rapunzel) and Emily Panes (Dame Gothel). Picture: Ella Wilkinson

People will be able to meet the cast on level one at Castle Quarter between 11am and 3pm on Saturday, November 23, where there will also be a chance to win a family ticket.

Rapunzel has been getting her hair done at John Olivers. L to R: Emily Panes (Dame Gothel), Abigail Middleton (Rapunzel) and Bethany Page from John Olivers. Picture: Ella WilkinsonRapunzel has been getting her hair done at John Olivers. L to R: Emily Panes (Dame Gothel), Abigail Middleton (Rapunzel) and Bethany Page from John Olivers. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Most Read

Is this the cheapest house for sale in Norfolk?

The cheapest house for sale in Norfolk? This house on Napoleon Place, Yarmouth, is coming up at auction for £45,000

Gang of youths calling themselves ‘Bungay mafia’ are ‘intimidating’ town

The Buttercross, Bungay. Picture: Nick Butcher

Train cancelled due to ‘unusually large passenger flow’

A Greater Anglia train was cancelled this morning. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Care home to close just six months after opening

Cawston Lodge care home is set to close after six months of opening. Picture: Archant

A47 collisions causes long delays for rush hour traffic

There are queues on the east-bound A47 near Honingham due to a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Norfolk golf club to close and become pay and play course

Larry Rowe, the managing director of Costessey Park Golf Club which is to close its members club and switch to a pay and play course in the new year. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

‘The cat is banned’ - Tesco’s fight to rid store of unwelcome customer

Shop staff said the cat was banned from the Tesco. Picture: Submitted

‘Cavalier’ brewery founder jailed for fraud

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Rise and fall of Patrick Fisher: ‘Gentleman of the brewery trade’ with a murky past

Patrick Fisher, pictured in 2015 in the Ten Bells. This pub has no connection with Fisher now. Pic: Archant

Is this the cheapest house for sale in Norfolk?

The cheapest house for sale in Norfolk? This house on Napoleon Place, Yarmouth, is coming up at auction for £45,000

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘He ruined my life’ - mum and daughter, 12, attacked after ‘terrifying’ abuse

Josh Clement and Jess Hunt. Clement escaped jail after being convicted of attacking Miss Hunt and her 12-year-old daughter last Christmas. Picture: Jess Hunt

Gang of youths calling themselves ‘Bungay mafia’ are ‘intimidating’ town

The Buttercross, Bungay. Picture: Nick Butcher

Running column: Mark Armstrong has a simple goal - learn to walk again

Charlotte Neale receives her award for being the fastest female marathon runner from Norfolk this year. Picture: Stephanie Wenn

‘Staff didn’t notice the big bruise’: Mother slams school’s response to attack on son

Thorpe St Andrew School and Sixth Form. Picture: Archant

Train cancelled due to ‘unusually large passenger flow’

A Greater Anglia train was cancelled this morning. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists