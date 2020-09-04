Search

Advanced search

Popular coastal micropub announces reopening date

PUBLISHED: 09:20 04 September 2020 | UPDATED: 09:20 04 September 2020

The Gangway Cromer Micro Pub, Will, Bar manager and Logan the Manager Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

The Gangway Cromer Micro Pub, Will, Bar manager and Logan the Manager Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

A popular micropub has announced it is reopening its doors to customers after months of takeaway only service.

The Gangway Cromer Micro Pub, Will, Bar manager and Logan the Manager Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANThe Gangway Cromer Micro Pub, Will, Bar manager and Logan the Manager Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Within 24 hours of the government putting the country into lockdown, the team behind The Gangway in Cromer were out delivering takeaways and had launched an online shop.

Now, after months of being closed, the small but popular Church Street business, which only started trading at the end of 2019, has announced it will be reopening on Saturday, September 5.

Limited to just four tables, the micropub will host three sittings across the evening and has teamed up with local businesses Nash. Falafel Bar and The Cabin to offer customers street food.

William Chandler, the owner of the micropub, said the venue had received lots of enquiries from customers over the last few months about when it would be reopening.

The Gangway which hopes to open its new space by the beginning of October 2020. Picture: StaffThe Gangway which hopes to open its new space by the beginning of October 2020. Picture: Staff

He said: “The interest has been really good. We ran a competition on social media and that got lots of people talking and posting about it.

You may also want to watch:

“We’re really excited, we had a really good lockdown, people have been asking when we’re going to be reopening...it will just be nice to have people inside.”

In July, the business which sells a selection of craft beers, wine, cocktails, coffee and nibbles, announced it would be expanding into the former Swiss launderette next door.

Mr Chandler said following September 5, The Gangway would also open and was taking bookings for the following Friday and Saturday nights, with the business then hoping to be able to open its new space by the beginning of October.

He said while the takeaway business had been good during the warmer summer months, he was looking forward to being able to offer customers somewhere inside as winter approached.

“Takeaway has been really good during the nicer weather but as the weather deteriorates that’s going to slow down,” he said.

The Gangway was brought to Cromer by East Coast Bars - Bespoke Bars and Events.

East Coast Bars is a small bar business based on the north Norfolk coast. It was established in the summer of 2014 with Holt Festival being its first ever event.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

9 of the prettiest villages you should visit in Norfolk

Thornham, one of the prettiest villages in Norfolk Picture: Chris Bishop

Gridlock on coast road as travellers leave Hunstanton

Police and caravans during the incident on the A149 at Snettisham Picture: Submitted

Owning a wood burner: how will the new government regulations affect you?

A new wood burner can make a cosy addition to your living room. Picture: Getty Images

Conservative MP’s husband abused ‘fat’ Boris and public health ‘fascists’

Chloe Smith and Sandy McFadzean pictured after they announced their engagement in 2013. Photo: Bill Smith

Two buses trapped after poorly parked car blocks road

A poorly parked car has left buses unable to serve Aylsham. Photo: Sanders Coaches

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man in hospital after Broads bridge scrapes off scalp

Hemsby lifeboat travelled to the Broads to administer first aid to a man whose scalp had been badly scraped by Ludham Bridge. Photo: Daniel Hurd

Jeremy Corbyn dines in seaside restaurant on Norfolk holiday

Jeremy Corbyn dined at the Coast Pizza and Gyro restaurant in Gorleston, with owner Kiki Kikis on the far right. Picture: Coast Pizza

New car park opens at ‘one of north Norfolk’s loveliest beaches’

A new car park has opened up at Bacton in north Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Conservative MP’s husband calls coronavirus a ‘mental illness’ as he joins anti-vaxx march

The EDP is calling on Norwich North MP Chloe Smith to strongly condemn her husband Sandy McFadzean's views about covonavirus Photo: Bob Hobbs

Coronavirus ‘R’ rate rises closer to 1 in east of England

The coronavirus R rate has risen closer to 1 in the east of England. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Coronavirus cases up in Breckland, Great Yarmouth, Norwich and South Norfolk after Banham Poultry outbreak

104 workers at Banham Poultry have tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Conservative MP’s husband abused ‘fat’ Boris and public health ‘fascists’

Chloe Smith and Sandy McFadzean pictured after they announced their engagement in 2013. Photo: Bill Smith

New Norwich delivery company gives 100pc of food bill to restaurants

Norwich Urban Collective has been set up to make it fairer for restaurants with 100pc of the food bill going to them and the only charge is the delivery fee which goes to rider. Maryanne Moles, Adam Burt, Joel Rial and Samantha Woodhouse (L-R) Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

City on the verge of completing Gibson loan switch

Ben Gibson is on the verge of signing for Norwich City on loan. Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire

Corrie’s mum ‘trying to keep sensible head on’ following discovery of bones in Sudbury

Nicola Urquhart, mother of Corrie McKeague, says she is trying to keep a