Popular coastal micropub announces reopening date

The Gangway Cromer Micro Pub, Will, Bar manager and Logan the Manager Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

A popular micropub has announced it is reopening its doors to customers after months of takeaway only service.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Gangway Cromer Micro Pub, Will, Bar manager and Logan the Manager Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN The Gangway Cromer Micro Pub, Will, Bar manager and Logan the Manager Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Within 24 hours of the government putting the country into lockdown, the team behind The Gangway in Cromer were out delivering takeaways and had launched an online shop.

Now, after months of being closed, the small but popular Church Street business, which only started trading at the end of 2019, has announced it will be reopening on Saturday, September 5.

Limited to just four tables, the micropub will host three sittings across the evening and has teamed up with local businesses Nash. Falafel Bar and The Cabin to offer customers street food.

William Chandler, the owner of the micropub, said the venue had received lots of enquiries from customers over the last few months about when it would be reopening.

The Gangway which hopes to open its new space by the beginning of October 2020. Picture: Staff The Gangway which hopes to open its new space by the beginning of October 2020. Picture: Staff

He said: “The interest has been really good. We ran a competition on social media and that got lots of people talking and posting about it.

You may also want to watch:

“We’re really excited, we had a really good lockdown, people have been asking when we’re going to be reopening...it will just be nice to have people inside.”

In July, the business which sells a selection of craft beers, wine, cocktails, coffee and nibbles, announced it would be expanding into the former Swiss launderette next door.

Mr Chandler said following September 5, The Gangway would also open and was taking bookings for the following Friday and Saturday nights, with the business then hoping to be able to open its new space by the beginning of October.

He said while the takeaway business had been good during the warmer summer months, he was looking forward to being able to offer customers somewhere inside as winter approached.

“Takeaway has been really good during the nicer weather but as the weather deteriorates that’s going to slow down,” he said.

The Gangway was brought to Cromer by East Coast Bars - Bespoke Bars and Events.

East Coast Bars is a small bar business based on the north Norfolk coast. It was established in the summer of 2014 with Holt Festival being its first ever event.