Shop to relocate to 'awesome new premises' in Norwich Lanes

Kieran Meenaghan, the owner of The Games Table. Picture: Lauren De Boise Archant

A Norwich shop which is looking to expand and move home has raised more than £4,000 in less than four days.

The Games Table is a table top gaming venue currently based in Magdalen Street in Norwich.

Launched in June 2018 by Kieran Meenaghan, since it opened the venue has gone from strength to strength, so much so that it is now relocating to a larger venue in the Norwich Lanes.

The new venue, in Lower Goat Lane, will be double the size of the current premises and will allow the business to expand its board games library, offer food and refreshments, host events and offer gamers more space in which to play.

To help fund the expansion, Mr Meenaghan set up a Kickstarter.

But within four days of the fund going live it has raised £4,214, smashing its original target of £700.

Posting a comment on the Kickstarter shortly after the fund reached its goal, Mr Meenaghan said: "Thank you everyone. We've already surpassed our target of £700, amazing work, thank you so much."

The Kickstarter states: "We want to be the most friendly FLGS (Friendly Local Game Store) you've ever been to, and to date we've had nothing but positively gleaming reviews.

"Our new unit is awesome! Located on Lower Goat Lane (numbers 14-16), it's a Grade II listed property and it has some real history behind it.

"We're currently in the process of cosmetically remodelling it; new floor, new till, new paint etc.

"We hope to really make people think 'wow' when they first walk in, whilst also doing justice to the heritage of the building. It's going to look great!

"The Games Table is first and foremost, about community. We want to become one of the best community-focused venues in Norwich and one way we plan to do this is by collaborating with other local businesses.

"Expect to see a great range of food from established businesses and fresh new start ups."