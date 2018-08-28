Free fens exhibition showing at 16th century pub this weekend
PUBLISHED: 16:25 08 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:48 08 November 2018
Archant
A fens-themed exhibition in a 16th century pub will be showing this weekend for free.
The Fox Inn on The Street in Gariboldisham is the setting for ‘On the Wild Side’ from November 9 - 11, which will feature nearby landscapes and wildlife.
As a community-owned pub, it aims to support the local Creative Fen Art Group in showing their work in aid of the Little Ouse Headwaters Project (LOHP), a charity dedicated to the conservation and promotion of the Little Ouse valley. LOPH will make a donation from the proceeds to the volunteer-run Fox Inn to support renovation work.
A Creative Fen Art Group member will be present at all times to speak with people about the art, available from £40-£100.
Eddie Theake, one of seven inn directors, said: “It’s the first time we have done anything like this. We thought it would be nice to support local artists because we want to support the East Anglia community.”