Search

Advanced search

Bridge closed after parts were found to be rotten

PUBLISHED: 15:12 08 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:40 08 November 2019

The bridge has been closed after it was deemed unsafe by a Norfolk County Council inspector. Picture; Archant

The bridge has been closed after it was deemed unsafe by a Norfolk County Council inspector. Picture; Archant

Archant

A bridge that has been deemed unsafe has been closed after parts of it were found to be rotten.

The timber footbridge ‘TF61411’ on footpath ‘Shouldham BR1’ and ‘Wormegay BR3’ has been closed after parts of the bridge were found to be rotten. Picture: Norfolk County Council.The timber footbridge ‘TF61411’ on footpath ‘Shouldham BR1’ and ‘Wormegay BR3’ has been closed after parts of the bridge were found to be rotten. Picture: Norfolk County Council.

A timber bridge on footpath Shouldham and Wormegay has been closed after a recent inspection by Norfolk County Council (NCC) found parts of it to be rotten.

As a result the footbridge has been temporarily closed until repairs can be carried out as it is currently unsafe to use.

You may also want to watch:

The bridleway that the bridge is on extends from Petticoat Lane, located near the south-east of Wormegay.

NCC said it carries out regular inspections of all public highways assets including footbridges.

A NCC spokesman said: "Until the bridge can be repaired or replaced, the footpath routes will be available for use only on a to the bridge and back basis.

"The county council thanks people for their patience during this closure."

Most Read

Three-year-old attacked after mum left him tethered to railings

A man was in court for attacking a three-year-old boy who was tied to railings in Wymondham Picture: Steve Adams

Nick Conrad stands down as Conservative candidate after rape case comments row

Nick Conrad quit BBC Radio Norfolk in the hope of becoming a Conservative MP - but has resigned his candidacy after just 24 hours. Photo: Steve Adams

Fire destroys entrance to holiday park’s main complex

A fire has ripped through the entrance of Haven's Hopton holiday park's main complex. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Cafe Britannia owner collapses with debts of more than £600,000

Cafe Britannia was owned by Britannia Enterprises which has fallen into liquidation. Picture: Archant

All you need to know ahead of Norwich’s Big Boom fireworks

Big Boom Fireworks return to Norwich Credit: Mark Bullimore

Most Read

EastEnders’ Phil Mitchell spotted at seafood restaurant

Steve McFadden, who plays Phil Mitchell in EastEnders, was spotted in Wells-next-the-Sea where he visited Wells Crab House. Picture: Victoria Pertusa/PA

Police cordon in place on busy Norwich road

Police on Dereham Road in Norwich following an incident. Picture Facebook/RussellStCommunityAreaResident'sAssociatioCommittee

Two men stabbed in fight outside shop

Two men were stabbed after a fight broke out near the Norwich Shopper off Dereham Road. PIcture: Dominic Gilbert

11 of the best Christmas markets coming to Norfolk

These are some of the best Christmas markets coming to Norfolk Credit: Getty Images

Cafe Britannia owner collapses with debts of more than £600,000

Cafe Britannia was owned by Britannia Enterprises which has fallen into liquidation. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Bridge closed after parts were found to be rotten

The bridge has been closed after it was deemed unsafe by a Norfolk County Council inspector. Picture; Archant

Man died after taking ‘large amounts’ of pain killers for toothache

King's Lynn coroners court, at Ikon Bishop's House on the Tuesday Market Place Picture: Chris Bishop

Three-year-old attacked after mum left him tethered to railings

A man was in court for attacking a three-year-old boy who was tied to railings in Wymondham Picture: Steve Adams

Nick Conrad sacked because of ‘Boris’ problem with women’

Former Broadland MP Keith Simpson believes Nick Conrad was forced to stand down as a parliamentary candidate

Fire destroys entrance to holiday park’s main complex

A fire has ripped through the entrance of Haven's Hopton holiday park's main complex. Picture: Ella Wilkinson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists