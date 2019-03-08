Bridge closed after parts were found to be rotten

A bridge that has been deemed unsafe has been closed after parts of it were found to be rotten.

A timber bridge on footpath Shouldham and Wormegay has been closed after a recent inspection by Norfolk County Council (NCC) found parts of it to be rotten.

As a result the footbridge has been temporarily closed until repairs can be carried out as it is currently unsafe to use.

The bridleway that the bridge is on extends from Petticoat Lane, located near the south-east of Wormegay.

NCC said it carries out regular inspections of all public highways assets including footbridges.

A NCC spokesman said: "Until the bridge can be repaired or replaced, the footpath routes will be available for use only on a to the bridge and back basis.

"The county council thanks people for their patience during this closure."