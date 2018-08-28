Boutique glamping site to open doors for its big Christmas weekender

Based in the heart of mid-Norfolk, a boutique glamping site near Dereham is promising a festive event that is not to be missed as it opens its grounds for a Christmas weekender.

The Fire Pit Camp, based in Wendling, is an independent, family-run site best known for hosting rustic weddings while boasting a festival-style atmosphere.

But this weekend, the camp will be transformed into a winter wonderland to get its visitors into the Christmas mood.

The free-to-enter event will include street food, market stalls and music. It will also give people a chance to experience what a Christmas party could be like at The Fire Pit Camp’s Warehouse bar.

The site’s 10-metre long bar is open every Friday from 5pm for homemade cocktails and more, such as a gin menu, local ales and non-alcoholic cocktails.

The Christmas weekender comes following the venue’s success over the past two years.

Since it opened, it has become fully licensed to be an approved venue for civil ceremonies and marriages both indoors and outdoors in Warehouse or the bohemian wooden ceremony room.

Sisters Sarah Hughes-Wade and Rachel Hughes-Green, started the venture four years ago.

“We’re so very excited to become licensed,” Mrs Huges-Wade said. “More and more couples have become interested in festival style weddings and we have been asked so many time if they can legally marry here, it feels so good to finally say yes.”

Warehouse features bus seating, a pool table, dance floor, eclectic furniture and festoon lights. Families are also welcomed.

The Christmas weekender will take place on Friday November 30 between 5pm and 11pm, Saturday December 1 between 10am and midnight and will host a late night Christmas jumper disco for charities Shelter and Red Ribbon Day, and Sunday December 2 between 10am to 4pm.

The campsite has been included in the Cool Camping Britain Guide Book and selected to be featured in its guide Cool Camping Kids. It has also appeared in top spot lists in The Guardian and Independent.

- For more information visit the website www.thefirepitcamp.co.uk.