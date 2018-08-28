Search

Advanced search

Boutique glamping site to open doors for its big Christmas weekender

PUBLISHED: 08:46 28 November 2018 | UPDATED: 08:46 28 November 2018

The Fire Pit Camp based in Wendling, near Dereham, is hosting a Christmas weekender. Picture: THE FIRE PIT CAMP

The Fire Pit Camp based in Wendling, near Dereham, is hosting a Christmas weekender. Picture: THE FIRE PIT CAMP

Archant

Based in the heart of mid-Norfolk, a boutique glamping site near Dereham is promising a festive event that is not to be missed as it opens its grounds for a Christmas weekender.

The Fire Pit Camp based in Wendling, near Dereham, is hosting a Christmas weekender. Owners (left to right) Sarah Hughes-Wade and Rachel Hughes-Green. Picture: THE FIRE PIT CAMPThe Fire Pit Camp based in Wendling, near Dereham, is hosting a Christmas weekender. Owners (left to right) Sarah Hughes-Wade and Rachel Hughes-Green. Picture: THE FIRE PIT CAMP

The Fire Pit Camp, based in Wendling, is an independent, family-run site best known for hosting rustic weddings while boasting a festival-style atmosphere.

But this weekend, the camp will be transformed into a winter wonderland to get its visitors into the Christmas mood.

The free-to-enter event will include street food, market stalls and music. It will also give people a chance to experience what a Christmas party could be like at The Fire Pit Camp’s Warehouse bar.

The site’s 10-metre long bar is open every Friday from 5pm for homemade cocktails and more, such as a gin menu, local ales and non-alcoholic cocktails.

The Fire Pit Camp based in Wendling, near Dereham, is hosting a Christmas weekender. Picture: THE FIRE PIT CAMPThe Fire Pit Camp based in Wendling, near Dereham, is hosting a Christmas weekender. Picture: THE FIRE PIT CAMP

The Christmas weekender comes following the venue’s success over the past two years.

Since it opened, it has become fully licensed to be an approved venue for civil ceremonies and marriages both indoors and outdoors in Warehouse or the bohemian wooden ceremony room.

Sisters Sarah Hughes-Wade and Rachel Hughes-Green, started the venture four years ago.

“We’re so very excited to become licensed,” Mrs Huges-Wade said. “More and more couples have become interested in festival style weddings and we have been asked so many time if they can legally marry here, it feels so good to finally say yes.”

Warehouse features bus seating, a pool table, dance floor, eclectic furniture and festoon lights. Families are also welcomed.

The Christmas weekender will take place on Friday November 30 between 5pm and 11pm, Saturday December 1 between 10am and midnight and will host a late night Christmas jumper disco for charities Shelter and Red Ribbon Day, and Sunday December 2 between 10am to 4pm.

The campsite has been included in the Cool Camping Britain Guide Book and selected to be featured in its guide Cool Camping Kids. It has also appeared in top spot lists in The Guardian and Independent.

- For more information visit the website www.thefirepitcamp.co.uk.

Most Read

Video Daniel Farke provides an injury update on Moritz Leitner after table-topping Norwich City’s hard-fought point at Hull

Tom Trybull headed Norwich City's best chance wide at the KCOM Stadium Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images Ltd

Updated ‘Chaos’ on the roads as lorry crashes into central reservation on A11

A11 blocked after lorry crashes into central reservation. Picture: Ian Burt

Norwich landlord told he must demolish extension built without permission

The first floor extension was built above a garage at the home in Ruskin Road, Norwich. Pic: Google.

Mental health trust put in special measures for third time as failings branded ‘deeply disturbing’

Lucy Webb-Rose speaks out about her experiences with local mental health services at Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust is judged inadequate by the CQC. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Video Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 0-0 Championship deadlock against Hull City

Tom Trybull plants a header off target in the 0-0 draw at Hull City Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images Ltd

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Updated ‘Chaos’ on the roads as lorry crashes into central reservation on A11

A11 blocked after lorry crashes into central reservation. Picture: Ian Burt

Mental health trust put in special measures for third time as failings branded ‘deeply disturbing’

Lucy Webb-Rose speaks out about her experiences with local mental health services at Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust is judged inadequate by the CQC. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Video Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 0-0 Championship deadlock against Hull City

Tom Trybull plants a header off target in the 0-0 draw at Hull City Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images Ltd

The lives lost in Norfolk and Suffolk’s mental health crisis

Mental Health Deaths. Photo: Archant

Road closed as woman taken to hospital by air ambulance

A woman was taken to hospital following a collision in Gorleston Picture: Google Maps
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast