Social enterprise opens its own community fridge and freezer to help fight food poverty

A social enterprise has opened a community fridge, building on the work it does to prevent poverty, hunger and homelessness in Norwich.

The Feed, based in Prince of Wales Road, is a social enterprise which was set up in 2014 with the aim of using food to help people overcome barriers to employment, lead healthier lifestyles and tackle homelessness.

Since it was established the organisation has run a successful catering business and cafe, as well as a number of community projects.

Now, it is adding a community fridge and freezer to its offering.

Gemma Harvey, catering and enterprise manager for The Feed, said the new fridge would be a place where people who were struggling to put food on the table could access it ‘no questions asked’.

She said; “It’s different to a food bank, it’s not means tested, it’s open to everybody regardless of their situation.”

Miss Harvey said alongside the fridge would be a community freezer stocked with ready meals made using surplus food donated to the project.

She said: “It’s just all about tackling food waste and sharing good food that would otherwise go to waste.

“What sets us apart from other community fridges, and there are about 100 in the country, is we have a community freezer so depending on what food we get, we can make healthy meals.”

Miss Harvey, said the project would be accepting donations of food from supermarkets, members of the public and allotments.

She said: “As long as it’s unopened and within the use-by date we can accept it.”

Miss Harvey added: “It’s really great to get it off the ground because it’s almost like the missing piece between the cafe and the catering.

“It’s just that last little bit, it will feed into and expand what we’re able to do within the community.

“We’re hoping it will bring people together as social isolation and loneliness have been massive during lockdown.”

The Feed, community fridge will be open to all, Monday to Friday 2pm-4pm, with Fridays 2pm-4pm for women only.

To volunteer with The Feed, visit www.thefeed.org.uk