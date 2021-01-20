Café and social enterprise hopes to expand with food truck

Published: 6:00 PM January 20, 2021

Lucy Parish, chief executive at The Feed in Norwich. - Credit: The Feed

A social enterprise which works to stop poverty and homelessness in Norwich is hoping to expand with a food truck to take around the county.

The Feed, based on Prince of Wales Road in the city centre, offers a programme of supported work experience to people who face barriers to employment, such as homelessness, mental health issues, substance misuse and a history of offending.

The Feed sells food and drink from its Prince of Wales Road café and catering business.

It runs a successful catering business, café and community fridge, though its café is now closed during lockdown.

But it plans to launch a food truck to provide catering at festivals, events and private bookings as another income stream.

Staff at the feed opening its community fridge and freezer. - Credit: The Feed

Chief executive Lucy Parish said: "Having a food truck will give us a flexible way of taking our great food on the road.

You may also want to watch:

"We’re hopeful that by summer, outdoor events will be able to take place and we can all get out to enjoy our city, county and more freedom than we’ve had recently."

Since the pandemic began, many restaurants, pubs and cafés have had to focus their business on takeaways and deliveries, which have not been restricted.

In summer, as most events moved outdoor due to social distancing rules, mobile caterers and street food trucks found themselves in demand.

The Feed, which began in 2014, hopes to buy a food truck to expand its income for 2021.

“Our food truck will be another way that people we work with can gain some new skills and confidence," she said. "We hope that businesses and individuals will come forward now to help us fund our truck.”

The Feed was first set up in 2014, and provides food to customers and businesses. Its cafe opened in 2018 after a successful fundraising campaign which raised £20,000.

And in August 2020 it added a community fridge and freezer, which makes donated food, which otherwise may have been wasted, available to those who are struggling.

The Feed in Norwich.

By November, more than 900 people had visited it.

The Feed has appealed for any businesses who would be interested in sponsoring the truck or raising money towards it to contact them on either chris@thefeed.org.uk or 07784358932.

To donate, visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/donation-web/charity?charityId=1014915