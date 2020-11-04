Search

Advanced search

‘No need to be ashamed’: More than 900 visit community fridge post lockdown

PUBLISHED: 15:43 04 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:43 04 November 2020

Gemma Harvey, operations Manager, and Mike Briggs, Feed Trainee, at The Feed, a social enterprise in Norwich working to prevent poverty, hunger and homelessness. Photo: The Feed.

Gemma Harvey, operations Manager, and Mike Briggs, Feed Trainee, at The Feed, a social enterprise in Norwich working to prevent poverty, hunger and homelessness. Photo: The Feed.

The Feed

More than 900 people have visited a community fridge, as a social enterprise works to tackle poverty, hunger, and homelessness post lockdown.

The Feed, in Norwich, offers a programme of supported work experience in their café and catering business to people who face barriers to employment, such as homelessness, mental health issues, substance misuse and histories of offending.

The social enterprise, which launched in 2014, has been supporting the Norwich community and throughout the pandemic they provided 4,500 food parcels to those in-need.

Anticipating the fallout post lockdown, they decided to launch their community fridge in August, which has been a “safety net” for people who have been left struggling.

One user of the community fridge said: “The Community Fridge at The Feed has been a real safety net for me.

“It’s been a difficult time with unemployment and I struggle with my mental health so knowing I can get good quality food and even tips on how to cook it has been life changing, they have also given me support with employment.”

You may also want to watch:

Another added: “The Community Fridge has kept me going the last month, it’s an amazing project and without access to food five days a week I don’t know what I would have done”.

The fridge works by collecting food from organisations such as Fareshare, Foodhub and Soul Foundation.

It also provides the ingredients for individuals engaging in the Feed’s work experience programme, to cook healthy ready meals for the fridge, whilst being mentored by the chef.

More than 3,376 kg of food has been collected so far, and the Feed team ensure they are on hand to provide support to signpost to other appropriate services.

Mike Briggs, a Feed trainee, said: “Working with The Feed has given me the confidence to help with my dyslexia with pride, and to ask for help when I need it.

“For example, I wanted to apply to the Norfolk Assistance Fund for white goods and previously would have given up as it a form to complete, but instead I picked up the phone and asked for support.

“The Feed have ‘made me feel like I’m a somebody, not a nobody’ and that ‘there’s no need to be ashamed.’”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Big names go as BBC confirms regional TV and radio reshuffle

The Forum in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Can I go out on the Norfolk Broads during the second lockdown?

FLASHBACK: Broads Tours day boats ready to hire at Wroxham as lockdown is eased. Hiring boats is off limits under the second lockdown Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Car seized by police after they find broken down vehicle on Acle Straight

Broken down car on Acle Straight. PIC: NSRAPT Twitter.

Restaurant gets Covid fine for not making diners sit down

Norfolk Police's assistant chief constable for Norfolk Constabulary, Julie Wvendth. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Coronavirus cases more than double in a week in King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, new figures show

The number of coronavirus cases has increased in King's Lynn and West Norfolk, Public Health England data has shown. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Restaurant gets Covid fine for not making diners sit down

Norfolk Police's assistant chief constable for Norfolk Constabulary, Julie Wvendth. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Holidays are back on the agenda as TUI announces flight schedule

TUI has announced it will be flying to tenerife (pictured) from winter 2021. Pic: Archant library

Twenty confirmed Covid cases at hospital

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kings Lynn Picture: Sonya Duncan

Drive-in firework display moved a day early so it can go ahead

A drive-in firework display in Aldeby has been rescheduled due to the second national lockdown Picture: Supplied

Tesco remains open after ‘small number’ of staff test positive for coronavirus

The Tesco Extra in King's Lynn where a 'small number' of workers have tested positive Picture: Ian Burt

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Covid infections keep falling in Norwich but are rising elsewhere

Shoppers wearing face masks in Norwich city centre. The rate has fallen in the city to its lowest level since early October. Picture: Denise Bradley

‘We lost 11 residents to Covid’ - care worker on life in one home

Picture: GETTY IMAGES/OCSKAYMARK

How many people are in hospital now compared to the first lockdown?

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, James Paget Hospital and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Picture: Brittany Woodman/Sonya Duncan

‘We can’t waste our time’: lockdown breakers to face tougher police response in Norfolk

Crowds in Gentleman's Walk the day before the second lockdown begins. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Big names go as BBC confirms regional TV and radio reshuffle

The Forum in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY